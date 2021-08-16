Please explain "Better"Everyone is up in arms about their takeover but I guarantee you the government will be better now.
Similar to when the mob ran Vegas before corporate bean counters took over.
Afgan had a phony propped up government funded by US.
Please explain "Better"
The women will love to hear that.It was a inefficient government. City officials, police departments were not paid for months.
Taliban was smart they paid everybody and took over management.
Naturally there is a higher threat of terrorism, but it will be better run operation outside of Kabul.
it is not better until they open -105 shops !
You have to be joking.It was a inefficient government. City officials, police departments were not paid for months.
Taliban was smart they paid everybody and took over management.
Naturally there is a higher threat of terrorism, but it will be better run operation outside of Kabul.
You have to be joking.
This is why they underperformed.83 billion dollars the US spent arming the Taliban. They've got some sweet military equipment they would have never been able to get there hands on otherwise. Great underdog story.
You need some serious help.What are You Commenting For ?
Your Head Has Been Up Your Anal Passage For a Long Time, Fruity.
You Need To Go Back on Twitter and Follow The Lincoln Project, While They Chase Young Male Adults and Underage Boys.
It's a Much More Friendly Neighborhood For You.
You need some serious help.
View attachment 7464454
This is why they underperformed.
bush the , big O , the donald ...joe cleaning up the mess takes the hit cause he left.
Yeah. Biden only voted for the war and helped keep it in place for 8 years under Obama until Trump forced him to either withdraw or be seen as the warmongerer he is.
The guy who did all that, then changed Trump's withdrawal plan, and absolutely fucked up the withdrawal beyond comprehension - well that's the guy that's "cleaning up the mess".
LMAO.
So if they left the troops there another month as your idiot clown wanted, things would have been completely different? Come on, you really are stupid.So the withdrawal in Afghanistan wasn't put into motion before Biden even stepped foot into office now (even though Biden changed the plan and completely fucked it up)? And Trump wasn't the one who finally started taking a stand against China? LOL.
How are you absolutely clueless about every single thing you talk about?
So if they left the troops there another month as your idiot clown wanted, things would have been completely different? Come on, you really are stupid.
I love it all the dumbasses on the stupid right choosing shit like this as their "issues" for the next election. You all are going to get your asses kicked in with this. You think the voters are going to support this view? You must be nuts! 90% of voters who aren't brainwashed Foxxers LOVE that the troops are out of Afghanistan early and couldn't give two shits about who rules it.
Why is there a political thread in this section?
So if they left the troops there another month as your idiot clown wanted, things would have been completely different? Come on, you really are stupid.
I love it all the dumbasses on the stupid right choosing shit like this as their "issues" for the next election. You all are going to get your asses kicked in with this. You think the voters are going to support this view? You must be nuts! 90% of voters who aren't brainwashed Foxxers LOVE that the troops are out of Afghanistan early and couldn't give two shits about who rules it.
What's stupid is fucking retards like you, Biden, and the other dipshit libtards that can't figure out basic common sense in evacuating everyone before withdrawing the troops.
The funny thing is, after not being able to figure something like that out, even after the fact - something that a 6 year old could do, you still think you're smarter than other people.
Absolutely hilarious.
So the withdrawal in Afghanistan wasn't put into motion before Biden even stepped foot into office now (even though Biden changed the plan and completely fucked it up)? And Trump wasn't the one who finally started taking a stand against China? LOL.
How are you absolutely clueless about every single thing you talk about?
I don't care what Obama said. He DID nothing.
Biden hasn't doubled down on shit against China. Keeping the tariffs that Trump imposed isn't doubling down.
Yeah. The Dems are great at domestic policy. Really solving the COVID19 issue and bringing back the economy. LOL.
Uhh. Look at Louisiana and California. Has NOTHING to do with science. The vaccine is failing. That's the real science.
And the libtards are still trying to force it on people.
I'm not the one who is scared of a virus with a 99.8% survival rate. You're projecting again.
It's not a small sample. It's happening in Israel, Iceland, UK, and now here.
The sample is gigantic and undeniable.
Imagine if Trump had said go get boosters before the data on safety and efficacy was in? It would be a total meltdown in the media.
Fauci and the CDC see what's coming and are scared shitless, they are recklessly recommending more shots without waiting for the data.
The reality is these vaccines dont work very well, they would never have been approved if they had waited for the longer term data which appears to show they are efective for only a few months but still have serious side effects.