Taliban

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Everyone is up in arms about their takeover but I guarantee you the government will be better now.

Similar to when the mob ran Vegas before corporate bean counters took over.

Afgan had a phony propped up government funded by US.
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
Frankly, it never mattered to virtually all Americans until it became the place blamed for 9/11. Funny how all the government people insisted that the Taliban and the Al Qaeda training camps were to blame for what happened and yet most involved got training at US flight schools after entering on legal visas. If not for that and all the other nonsense perpetrated in the W years, we'd not care about it.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Please explain "Better"
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
It was a inefficient government. City officials, police departments were not paid for months.

Taliban was smart they paid everybody and took over management.

Naturally there is a higher threat of terrorism, but it will be better run operation outside of Kabul.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
The women will love to hear that.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Do you have to open an account in-person?

Not interested in flying to Kabul.

There's a joke here somewhere, but I'm struggling to find it.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
You have to be joking.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
What are You Commenting For ?

Your Head Has Been Up Your Anal Passage For a Long Time, Fruity.

You Need To Go Back on Twitter and Follow The Lincoln Project, While They Chase Young Male Adults and Underage Boys.

It's a Much More Friendly Neighborhood For You.
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
83 billion dollars the US spent arming the Taliban. They've got some sweet military equipment they would have never been able to get there hands on otherwise. Great underdog story.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
My observation is that the taliban seem to have been received rather well - certainly doesn't appear to be a hated and reviled movement based on the videos.

Another comment is that the afghan govt was completely corrupt, the president left with so much cash he had to leave some behind, the Taliban are certainly less corrupt from an economic perspective and the avg afghan will no doubt welcome less graft.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
You need some serious help.

1629182012122.png
 
M

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
Yeah. Biden only voted for the war and helped keep it in place for 8 years under Obama until Trump forced him to either withdraw or be seen as the warmongerer he is.

The guy who did all that, then changed Trump's withdrawal plan, and absolutely fucked up the withdrawal beyond comprehension - well that's the guy that's "cleaning up the mess".

LMAO.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
leaving mid east for china.. I guess you missed the big o saying we are pivoting to asia. Which means getting the available military out of the mid east and going to the south china sea. That is the next war. I guess you were fishing that day.
 
M

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
So the withdrawal in Afghanistan wasn't put into motion before Biden even stepped foot into office now (even though Biden changed the plan and completely fucked it up)? And Trump wasn't the one who finally started taking a stand against China? LOL.

How are you absolutely clueless about every single thing you talk about?
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
So if they left the troops there another month as your idiot clown wanted, things would have been completely different? Come on, you really are stupid.

I love it all the dumbasses on the stupid right choosing shit like this as their "issues" for the next election. You all are going to get your asses kicked in with this. You think the voters are going to support this view? You must be nuts! 90% of voters who aren't brainwashed Foxxers LOVE that the troops are out of Afghanistan early and couldn't give two shits about who rules it.
 
M

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
What's stupid is fucking retards like you, Biden, and the other dipshit libtards that can't figure out basic common sense in evacuating everyone before withdrawing the troops.

The funny thing is, after not being able to figure something like that out, even after the fact - something that a 6 year old could do, you still think you're smarter than other people.

Absolutely hilarious.
 
M

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
And for the record, I don't care about voters. Most of them as braindead as you are.

I'm a libertarian. Not a partisan parrot like you. I haven't watched a minute of Fox News in months. But nice try.

There's a right way and a wrong way to do things. But you don't care if it's the wrong way as long as your side is the one doing it.

You're a stupid fuck, WildBill. Just a partisan turd that doesn't give a flying fuck about the Americans trapped in Afghanistan because of the incompetence of the senile moron you elected to office. Go fuck yourself.
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
your idiot clown Has Been a Total Disaster For America.

But You Need a Little Bit of Intelligence To Comprehend The Fact.

This Guy Has Been Mixing You a Good Tasting Cool Aid.

Doesn't Matter What He Puts in it, You'll Swallow it.



1629315874271.png
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
He's a Big Cool Aid Drinker From The Left.

Guys Like Him, Drink Anything They Mix.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
as far as china , actually it was the policy of the U.S. taking stand against china. China was not listening .. look up hague court philippines vs china ...If you look at the words from Obama "We are pivoting to Asia " speech. That means the U.S. was moving the military out of the mid east to the south china sea ,guam & Philippines and china is the next target. Trump was the one that took more of a bold approach which was the right thing to do. Biden has doubled down cause of policy. the flip side of what they did we got higher prices from china from the tariffs. The series of microchip factories costing $40 billion - 50 billion are moving out of taiwan cause there could be war and are currently building them in phoenix Az... The dems usually are not as good at foreign policy..better at domestic policy . . not that the republicans don't make mistakes overseas but it seems the republicans are more aggressive. Sometimes it leads to mistakes too... U.S policy wanted to turn the afghan country into a democracy after 9/11... was a poor choice. too many countries that border it would never let it happen unless we stayed there. The afghan let the taliban take over instead of fight...watch the economist utube video. The US intel was horrible admitted by Joints chiefs 4* General Miley
 
M

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
I don't care what Obama said. He DID nothing.

Biden hasn't doubled down on shit against China. Keeping the tariffs that Trump imposed isn't doubling down.

Yeah. The Dems are great at domestic policy. Really solving the COVID19 issue and bringing back the economy. LOL.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
science.. not the dems.. look at fla and tex

so i guess you do not have health insurance. I am sure things will pick up for you
 
M

MonkeyF0cker

EOG Dedicated
Uhh. Look at Louisiana and California. Has NOTHING to do with science. The vaccine is failing. That's the real science.

And the libtards are still trying to force it on people.

I'm not the one who is scared of a virus with a 99.8% survival rate. You're projecting again.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
from what i read today it looks like it more chance of getting it. Right now it is a small sample.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Imagine if Trump had said go get boosters before the data on safety and efficacy was in? It would be a total meltdown in the media.

Fauci and the CDC see what's coming and are scared shitless, they are recklessly recommending more shots without waiting for the data.

The reality is these vaccines dont work very well, they would never have been approved if they had waited for the longer term data which appears to show they are efective for only a few months but still have serious side effects.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
under trumps watch it got approved
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
Right now they are saying yup, the 3rd dose increases antibodies, without even checking to see what that means. Does it still help reduce serious cases, if so how much, does it have the same or more serious side effects, if so how much, how long does protection last?

They aren't waiting for any of that - all they care about are if it increases antibodies, totally reckless, what happened to science?
 
