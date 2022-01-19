Thank you EOG

I just wanted to thank everyone in forum who supported me. I am very humbled by the kind words I’ve received towards myself and family. I’m a family man first with the dream and passion. This year was an amazing run and my dream came true. I sincerely appreciate you all!

Tony

Durbify



Some advice to you all….For those of you who enter contests keep in mind the window on Sundays is not the same as contest play. I would not have the same success on Sundays I do in contest play. Lastly,

use information as confirmation. Do your own handicapping, consume as much information as you can. Use that information as confirmation of your handicapping results or selections.