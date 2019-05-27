The bad beat bin

klein was mowing them down, should have left him inNot a bad beat.....just lousy pitching by the Orioles.....
Unless you’re on the same side as the house and you both lose.In a twisted way, the more bad beats, the better.
It means you're on the right side of the game and the house needed divine intervention to beat you.
I had the Mets TT Over 3.5 last night, they're winning 4-2 in the 9th inning, the Cards score two in the 9th to tie it, then the rains came and the game got suspended, my bet goes as no action, while I didn't lose, it's still a bad beat
Sickening. I had them at +150 and +200 live too....PAdres blow 3 run lead in 9th, another 3 run lead in 11th. umpire calls strike 3 a ball 4 walkoff
You can add the under 9 in Sunday Night’s Ángels/Cards game to your bad beat bin. Ouch that hurt to watch and the wallet.
Miserable loss.
The Angels led the Cards, 2-0, after eight innings.
Both teams scored four runs in the ninth inning.
Glad I wasn't involved.
Under bettors take some vicious bad beats.
For every bad beat, there's a miracle win on the other side.
Yet very few come forward to announce their good fortune.
The miracle win that sticks in my mind was over 25 years ago, July 23, 1993. Bet Braves/Pirates OVER 7.5, remember Zane Smith (era at the time was over 5) was on the mound for Pit, Steve Avery for Atl.
Game was 0-0 going into top of the 9th inning. Braves score 6 in the top of the 9th, and the Pirates 2 in the bottom. Final: 6-2.
On the flip side, yesterday for me was only the second time this season I won with a 9th inning or later multi-run dinger to cover a -1.5 runline. Last season the trick was turned 8 times when I bet it and in 2017 I got bailed out a personal record 15 times.
My bad beat was 29 years ago
Meldrick Taylor +200 over Chavez
Richard Steele stopped fight with 2 seconds left in final round 12
Taylor was way ahead
Richard Steele claimed after his controversial call that "no fight is worth a man's life."
Chavez did record a vicious knockdown of Taylor with 17 seconds remaining in the fight.
Taylor looked at his corner after Steele asked him twice if he was okay and Steele then waved off the fight with two seconds left in the 12th and final round.
The ring announcer cried out, "RICHARD STEELE STOPS THE FIGHT AT 2 MINUTES, 58 SECONDS OF THE TWELFTH ROUND..."
"Unbelievable," said Jim Lampley of HBO Sports.
I attended that fight but did not bet it. Was trying to slither out of the arena during the last minute of the fight fearing a possible riot when Chavez inevitably lost. Then, Taylor crumpled down, the ring lights flashed at the 10 second mark, and Steele stopped the fight after Medrick made it to his feet. I seemed to be one of the few in attendance who knew what Steele had done. I had a good view of Taylor and he did not look good after rising to this feet. But still there were only 2 seconds left.
One night a few years ago when Arnie Lange was hosting the Stardust Line they had a call in and give a bad beat sports betting story theme. My favorite story or call as best I recall was a caller describing a playoff game in the old USFL where he bet the UNDER with a 7 1/2 point cushion on the last play of a playoff game in Boston.The visitors scored a meaningless TD on that last play and time expired and as they lined up to kick a meaningless extra point the fans stormed the field and made it impossible. A few minutes later it was announced that the referees arbitrarily awarded the visitors 2 points to penalize the home team for not protecting the field pushing the game OVER. the total.
PHI/NYM total 9
PHI winning 1-0 top of the 9th
NYM winning bottom of 9th 3-1
PHI ties the game then hits 3 run HR for the push