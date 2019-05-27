The bad beat bin

I had the Mets TT Over 3.5 last night, they're winning 4-2 in the 9th inning, the Cards score two in the 9th to tie it, then the rains came and the game got suspended, my bet goes as no action, while I didn't lose, it's still a bad beat
 
A push, or more precisely a refund, that feels like a loser.

Maddening.
 
I now have more sr moments than bad beats, had norway plus 130 over aus was ruled a push instead of win. Because it was 90 min not to qualify
 
You can add the under 9 in Sunday Night’s Ángels/Cards game to your bad beat bin. Ouch that hurt to watch and the wallet.
 
Miserable loss.

The Angels led the Cards, 2-0, after eight innings.

Both teams scored four runs in the ninth inning.

Glad I wasn't involved.

Under bettors take some vicious bad beats.
 
Not a Loss - but a PUSH that had to feel like a Loss

Rox/Doyers U9. 2-0 headed to B7, Doyers put up 3 to make it 3-2. Rox tie in T8 then Doyers get a 3-run game ending HR in B9 to end 6-3 and PUSH.
 
Sometimes we get fooled by the sequencing of runs.

For example, if you would have flipped the line score in the Angels-Cards game with both teams scoring four runs in the first inning instead of the ninth inning, would we still be talking about a bad beat?
 
The 9th inning took 56 minutes. Of Minute by minute trepidation. What’s gonna happen next? Including a great diving catch to end the game only to have the ball pop out of the glove when the fielder hit the ground. Then the run that put it over on a broken bat blooper just over the infield. By the way, St. Louis had 2 outs, no runs scored and no one on base bottom ninth and then scored 4. I know the long run it evens out but at my age the long run is getting shorter!
 
The home teams four runs came after the first two outs were recorded in the 9th ...
 
My bad beat was 29 years ago

Meldrick Taylor +200 over Chavez

Richard Steele stopped fight with 2 seconds left in final round 12

Taylor was way ahead
 
On the flip side, yesterday for me was only the second time this season I won with a 9th inning or later multi-run dinger to cover a -1.5 runline. Last season the trick was turned 8 times when I bet it and in 2017 I got bailed out a personal record 15 times.
 
The miracle win that sticks in my mind was over 25 years ago, July 23, 1993. Bet Braves/Pirates OVER 7.5, remember Zane Smith (era at the time was over 5) was on the mound for Pit, Steve Avery for Atl.

Game was 0-0 going into top of the 9th inning. Braves score 6 in the top of the 9th, and the Pirates 2 in the bottom. Final: 6-2.
 
I like to credit my lucky wins to brilliant handicapping.

It's hard to remember details of lucky wins but nobody forgets the details of a bad beat.

I once heard it said the key to a bad beat story is the money behind the bet.

The more desperate the bet, the more tragic the story.

I bet UNDER in the 1993 NBA All-Star game.

The game was a dead UNDER but went to overtime and NBC showed the final of 133-132 in favor of the West.

Many sports books posted the final score as the betting result.

HOWEVER, the refs believed Scottie Pippen was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt as the buzzer sounded.

They went to replay, I think, and asked Pippen to return to the court and shoot three free throws which NBC cameras did not cover.

He made two of three free throws and the game went OVER the total.

Details not confirmed but that's my best recollection.
 
Money goes to money.
 
2017 was a good year for Jimmy.
 
Richard Steele claimed after his controversial call that "no fight is worth a man's life."

Chavez did record a vicious knockdown of Taylor with 17 seconds remaining in the fight.

Taylor looked at his corner after Steele asked him twice if he was okay and Steele then waved off the fight with two seconds left in the 12th and final round.

The ring announcer cried out, "RICHARD STEELE STOPS THE FIGHT AT 2 MINUTES, 58 SECONDS OF THE TWELFTH ROUND..."

"Unbelievable," said Jim Lampley of HBO Sports.
 
I attended that fight but did not bet it. Was trying to slither out of the arena during the last minute of the fight fearing a possible riot when Chavez inevitably lost. Then, Taylor crumpled down, the ring lights flashed at the 10 second mark, and Steele stopped the fight after Medrick made it to his feet. I seemed to be one of the few in attendance who knew what Steele had done. I had a good view of Taylor and he did not look good after rising to this feet. But still there were only 2 seconds left.
 
My bad beat is when the Gonzaga scorekeeper gave Pepperdine a Gonzaga basket. Never saw that before or since. Gonzaga basketball was kind of small time until its new arena opened.
 
Good story, DE.

Both fighters were exhausted at the end of the fight.

Should a boxing referee know time and score?
 
One night a few years ago when Arnie Lange was hosting the Stardust Line they had a call in and give a bad beat sports betting story theme. My favorite story or call as best I recall was a caller describing a playoff game in the old USFL where he bet the UNDER with a 7 1/2 point cushion on the last play of a playoff game in Boston.The visitors scored a meaningless TD on that last play and time expired and as they lined up to kick a meaningless extra point the fans stormed the field and made it impossible. A few minutes later it was announced that the referees arbitrarily awarded the visitors 2 points to penalize the home team for not protecting the field pushing the game OVER. the total.
 
Yikes!
 
Chalk bettors saved by Greg Holland's inability to locate the strike zone.

L.A. closed -250 at CGT.
 
