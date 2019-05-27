The bad beat bin

I like to credit my lucky wins to brilliant handicapping.



It's hard to remember details of lucky wins but nobody forgets the details of a bad beat.



I once heard it said the key to a bad beat story is the money behind the bet.



The more desperate the bet, the more tragic the story.



I bet UNDER in the 1993 NBA All-Star game.



The game was a dead UNDER but went to overtime and NBC showed the final of 133-132 in favor of the West.



Many sports books posted the final score as the betting result.



HOWEVER, the refs believed Scottie Pippen was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt as the buzzer sounded.



They went to replay, I think, and asked Pippen to return to the court and shoot three free throws which NBC cameras did not cover.



He made two of three free throws and the game went OVER the total.



Details not confirmed but that's my best recollection.