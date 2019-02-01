The EOG Octagon (RAILBIRD v John Kelly)

The Missouri Valley Conference this season has hit a new low.



After Creighton left in 2013 and Wichita State took off in 2017, the writing was on the wall.



Expect the league to trend downward in future seasons.



The 10-team MVC is led by last year's NCAA tournament darling Loyola-Chicago and they play a conservative half-court style which works in conference play but got overwhelmed this season when playing Power 5 teams, losing by 14 points earlier this season to both Nevada and Maryland.



Last year's tournament wins over Miami, Tennessee, Nevada and K-State were aberrations, possibly answers to Sister Jean's prayers and more likely the product of a dream season.



Historically, MVC home courts have held up well and I expect the same thing to hold true Saturday.



There are five conference games set for tomorrow and the pointspreads of the five games (Pk, Pk, -1, -1 and -3) speak to the competitive nature of the balanced conference.



I'll try three MVC home teams tomorrow in my competition against Railbird.







Play #1 638 Evansville -3 (-110) at William Hill



Play #2 740 Northern Iowa +1 (-110) at William Hill



Play #3 770 Illinois State -1 (-110) at Westgate







I'm betting against both teams that exit a low-scoring overtime game from earlier this week (Missouri State 55 Valpo 54) and also fading Loyola-Chicago off its underperforming win over Northern Iowa this past Wednesday.



Interesting to note: Illinois State's 69-55 victory over Drake is even more dominant than it appears because Drake scored the final nine points of the game in garbage time.