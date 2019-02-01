The EOG Octagon (RAILBIRD v John Kelly)

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
The EOG Octagon is a head-to-head handicapping showdown featuring a winner-take-all purse of 2,500 bananas.
Each contestant provides 1,000 bananas to the prize pot with EOG supplying the added money.
The format is simple: Thirty plays over a 30-day period featuring NFL, NCAAF, NBA and NCAAB plays.
All plays at -110 or less.
Contestants must select full-game sides or totals, first-half sides or totals and halftime sides or totals.
Contestants are allowed only one wager per event.
Contestants will post selections using pointspreads from the following establishments: CRIS, Pinnacle, BetDSI, Westgate and William Hill.
Once a contestant posts a selection, neither the contestant nor the opponent can submit a play in the same game.
To make an official selection, each contestant must submit the following four pieces of information in the post: Betting number, team name, price/pointspread and available sports book.
The handicapper with the higher winning percentage will be declared the winner.
Tiebreaker: Better record over the last 5 plays, last 10 plays, last 15 plays and so on.
At month's end, the winner stays on the court for the following month and the loser goes home, except for our initial showdown which will feature a Best-of-3 format.
I'll try to recruit ABUNDY, EJD_5277, HEIM, KANE, NUT6, PINNACLE420, SCOOPER, SVBETTOR, TOBY TYLER, VIEJO DINOSAUR, YISMAN, ZZYZX ROAD and others for this space in 2019.
