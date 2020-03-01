The EOG Octagon (SLEEPY v VIEJO DINOSAUR)

The EOG Octagon is a head-to-head handicapping showdown featuring a winner-take-all purse of 2,500 bananas.



Each contestant provides 1,000 bananas to the prize pot with EOG supplying the added bananas.



The format is flexible.



The participants have agreed to submit 40 plays in March with the handicapper earning the most units being declared the winner.



All plays must land in the range of -200 to +200.



Contestants are allowed only one wager per event.



Contestants will post selections using prices and pointspreads from the following establishments: CRIS, Pinnacle, BetDSI, Westgate and William Hill.



Once a contestant posts a selection, neither the contestant nor the opponent can submit a play in the same game.



To make an official selection, each contestant must submit the following four pieces of information in the post: Betting number, team name, price/pointspread and available sports book.



The handicapper with the most units at the end of the month will be declared the winner.



At month's end, the winner stays on the court for the following month and the loser goes home.



I'll try to recruit ABUNDY, BRAYDEN11, CHO, FAIR WARNING, HEIM, KANE, NUT6, PALEFACE, PINNACLE420, SCOOPER, SPORTY, SVBETTOR, TOBY TYLER, VIEJO DINOSAUR and others for this space in 2020.