The future of the Lincoln Project

Asked what the Lincoln Project’s plans are post-November, Horn said the group is “100 percent focused” on 2020. While she noted that the group has “no plans” thus far past Nov. 3, Horn asserted that “anything that continues forward from the Lincoln Project will be focused on making sure that the message is heard across the land, that Trumpism is rejected by America fully, permanently.”



"Never again … do we want any candidate to believe — from any party — that they can run” a campaign like Trump’s and come out victorious, she explained.



"I mean, I’m not trying to tell people that Joe Biden is going to be a conservative president, but what I think is truly is generally true about Joe Biden, I think he’s a decent person,” she said. “And I think that he cares about the country more than he cares about himself. And I think that those two things alone put him light years ahead of Donald Trump for being qualified to be president, the United States.”