The Official EOG Super Bowl All Everything Thread

Dell Dude said: I probably am never going back to Peeps. This is their version of the Swifty Show thread. Click to expand...

I can just imagine the idiots over there trying their best to explain why Mahomes is always playing in the SB, it's Kelce! It's their running game! It's their defense! they'll conveniently ignore the main reason, the guy is pretty fucking good and the best QB in the league. Raiders will keep blowing Allen, and Mahomes will keep reaching SB's