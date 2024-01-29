The Official EOG Super Bowl All Everything Thread

From the Super Bowl as I knew it and loved it to the cynical Super Show which I no longer respected and endeared to a complete destruction of anything special that was left. I fear you are right. KC takes it. They've already won 2 games as road dogs.
 
I probably am never going back to Peeps. This is their version of the Swifty Show thread.
I can just imagine the idiots over there trying their best to explain why Mahomes is always playing in the SB, it's Kelce! It's their running game! It's their defense! they'll conveniently ignore the main reason, the guy is pretty fucking good and the best QB in the league. Raiders will keep blowing Allen, and Mahomes will keep reaching SB's
 
