railbird said: media not covering it, because shooter was not white Click to expand...

I used to believe the lie that most mass shooters in America are white.The media certainly tries to find another topic of the day when a mass murder is committed by a black person.Actually, they claim any person even remotely resembling a white male as being white...i.e. George Zimmerman.With this UVA mass shooting, they'll simply do their best to discuss it as little as possible. If this particular shooter would have killed white people, we'd really have to search for his photo along with the victims.