Thurs NBA Line that doesn't make sense.

Boston -2 vs LAC.



Ok so Patrick Beverly is out. don't think he moves the side any but maybe the total a bit.



Looking at the Celtics at home the following lines compare.

-3 vs orlando

-2 vs phil

-4 vs phx

-2 vs SA



Are the clippers much much better than any of these four teams which should result in a much lower spread or even the clippers being a -1 favorite? So why open the celtics as a favorite here.



Jaylen Brown is upgraded to probable which is, in my opinion, a very bad move as he is playing on bad ankles and a calf injury and given this is the all-star break the extra rest is more important than him playing at 80% at best here.



This appears to be a value play on the Clippers here but my feel is to play here on the Celtics as the LAC seem almost too obvious.



Oh and the clippers are 15-1 off a loss. so why open them as a dog?