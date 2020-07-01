Time to reimagine EOG

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#1
#1
Need some help.

Let's clean up the main forum at EOG.

Our focus will return to sports and sports betting.

Beginning today, I'll ship all political threads to the political forum.

Let's put pointspreads ahead of politics right now.

Please do not start any new political threads in the main forum.

Don't force me to slap 30-day bans on wayward contributors who fail to respect our mission.

I will issue warnings today, tomorrow and Friday and take action this Saturday.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
#5
#5
John Kelly said:
Need some help.

Let's clean up the main forum at EOG.

Our focus will return to sports and sports betting.

Beginning today, I'll ship all political threads to the political forum.

Let's put pointspreads ahead of politics right now.

Please do not start any new political threads in the main forum.

Don't force me to slap 30-day bans on wayward contributors who fail to respect our mission.

I will issue warnings today, tomorrow and Friday and take action this Saturday.
Click to expand...
Personal attacks on people here should also merit the same punishment of a 30-day ban.
 
P

Patrick McIrish

OCCams raZOR
#6
#6
John Kelly said:
Need some help.

Let's clean up the main forum at EOG.

Our focus will return to sports and sports betting.

Beginning today, I'll ship all political threads to the political forum.

Let's put pointspreads ahead of politics right now.

Please do not start any new political threads in the main forum.

Don't force me to slap 30-day bans on wayward contributors who fail to respect our mission.

I will issue warnings today, tomorrow and Friday and take action this Saturday.
Click to expand...

Can we get some transparency on this? Some definitive guidelines?

If....err... when a poster violates the rule for the 37th time is any action going to happen? Suspension, banning?

If so why not have a rule or two about how many warnings a poster will get on posting the political bullshit up here?

I guarantee you there will be a dozen "policemen" looking for violators, me included, why not be fair, firm and upfront about the process?

Last time you gave me your word on something you changed it 2 hours later and seemed to enjoy doing it......

Personal feelings aside I like EOG, I hope this sticks and not another case of you flailing helplessly around the forum pretending to put an end to it.

TIA.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
#7
#7
John Kelly said:
Need some help.

Let's clean up the main forum at EOG.

Our focus will return to sports and sports betting.

Beginning today, I'll ship all political threads to the political forum.

Let's put pointspreads ahead of politics right now.

Please do not start any new political threads in the main forum.

Don't force me to slap 30-day bans on wayward contributors who fail to respect our mission.

I will issue warnings today, tomorrow and Friday and take action this Saturday.
Click to expand...
This is an election year JK....need some clarity on what is allowed and not allowed....
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
#8
#8
Patrick McIrish said:
Can we get some transparency on this? Some definitive guidelines?

If....err... when a poster violates the rule for the 37th time is any action going to happen? Suspension, banning?

If so why not have a rule or two about how many warnings a poster will get on posting the political bullshit up here?

I guarantee you there will be a dozen "policemen" looking for violators, me included, why not be fair, firm and upfront about the process?

Last time you gave me your word on something you changed it 2 hours later and seemed to enjoy doing it......

Personal feelings aside I like EOG, I hope this sticks and not another case of you flailing helplessly around the forum pretending to put an end to it.

TIA.
Click to expand...
"John Don't Have The Heart" - James Ingram (1990)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top