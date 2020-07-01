Time to reimagine EOG

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Need some help.
Let's clean up the main forum at EOG.
Our focus will return to sports and sports betting.
Beginning today, I'll ship all political threads to the political forum.
Let's put pointspreads ahead of politics right now.
Please do not start any new political threads in the main forum.
Don't force me to slap 30-day bans on wayward contributors who fail to respect our mission.
I will issue warnings today, tomorrow and Friday and take action this Saturday.
