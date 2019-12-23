Tua reportedly considering a return

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
#1
#1
Risk or reward?

Comes back to Bama only to get injured again and then perhaps really never be the same? Or boost his draft efficiency and gain experience and knowledge staying healthy before turning pro?

Recovery time is about 6 months, which means he'd be more than ready in whichever route he chooses.
 
K

kane

EOG master
#2
#2
He's nuts if he goes back to college, another major injury and he's in trouble, even with his current injury he's still projected to go high in the draft
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top