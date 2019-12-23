Tua reportedly considering a return

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Risk or reward?
Comes back to Bama only to get injured again and then perhaps really never be the same? Or boost his draft efficiency and gain experience and knowledge staying healthy before turning pro?
Recovery time is about 6 months, which means he'd be more than ready in whichever route he chooses.
Comes back to Bama only to get injured again and then perhaps really never be the same? Or boost his draft efficiency and gain experience and knowledge staying healthy before turning pro?
Recovery time is about 6 months, which means he'd be more than ready in whichever route he chooses.