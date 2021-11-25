Turkey Day and NFL Week 12 props

Andy Dalton over 29 1/2 pass attempts (-143 Bookmaker). I had projected 34 1/2 as the number. As soon as Dalton entered the game last week, the Bears' passing game improved significantly. The Lions' pass D has been better the last 2 weeks (53 QB rating for Mayfield and 70 for Ben) but their pass rush isn't great, only 2 total sacks last 4 games.

Swift worth a look at 69 1/2 rush yards and 34 1/2 receiving yards.

One would think the Lions would be due for some better red zone luck; in their last 7 games, they are only 4 of 15 in the red zone.
 
Dalton''s passing performance is not flattering Fields, who had the same cast of characters. Granted, the poor Detroit pass rush helps, but its a night and day difference.
 
redzone play and fumbles have nothing to do with luck
 
The total incompetence of the coaching in the last two minutes of this Bears Lions game is entertaining to say the least. Penalty for calling back to back timeouts. Don't remember ever seeing that.
 
The total incompetence of the coaching in the last two minutes of this Bears Lions game is entertaining to say the least. Penalty for calling back to back timeouts. Don't remember ever seeing that.
The last and only one I remember was Joe Gibbs (in his second stint) called B2B timeouts. In the post game interview, he claimed he didn't know the rule.
 
Dalton finished with 39 attempts.

Bravo!
 
I'm glad it was time to eat and I had to stop watching the Dallas/Raiders game. 28 penalties for 276 total penalty yards. The games are really getting unwatchable.
 
I should've made the title Week 12.

Najee Harris should be a fade. Plenty of work recently, but he's struggled. About 40 rush yards last week against the worst rush D in the league.

Will prop betting be the end for fantasy football? Why be stuck with the same players for a full season? I know they have daily fantasy now, but why bother?
 
