TVG handicappers receive horrible grades

Over the years I have been watching TVG Handicappers...grades simply not good..

Scott Hazelton - simply can't pick winners. Mostly a blow hard and lucky he made it over when TVG took over the other horse network ..D-

Perrloff - call his Chalkloff...loves the chalk and outdated angles..king of Monday and Tuesdays..horrible..D

Gaby Gaudet - easy on the eyes..but can't pick winners

Caton Bredar - decent with horse body language..a little more chunkier than Gaudet..C-

Matt Carruthers - usually doesn't pick chalk and a good capper..only drawback is that he's streaky..

Todd Schrup..just a suck up to most of the heavy hiiters who run the network...ass kisser...D

Simon Bray - former horse trainer. A little streaky at times. C-

Christina Blacker - married a horse trainer...average capper...C

Move to Fox sports 1 better cappers over there ..
 
Oh Britney Eurton her daddy Eurton.... horse trainer..easy on the eyes..thin frame...doesn't give out any picks at times...B-
 
PARLAYNOW is a tough critic.

His father was one of the most accomplished NFL scouts in the history of the game.
 
PARLAYNOW mentioned the handicappers on FS1.

I like the opinions of Andy Serling and Jonathon Kinchen.

Serling comes from the Andy Beyer/Steve Crist school.

Highly opinionated, smart and a bit sassy.

Kinchen talks like a serious handicapper and gambler.
 
I assume TVG handicappers are taught to support every horse in every race.

Very rarely do you hear any TVG handicapper putting a serious knock on a horse.

After all, you don't want to talk anyone out of making a bet when your bottom line is affected by account holders.
 
