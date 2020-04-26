TVG handicappers receive horrible grades

Over the years I have been watching TVG Handicappers...grades simply not good..
Scott Hazelton - simply can't pick winners. Mostly a blow hard and lucky he made it over when TVG took over the other horse network ..D-
Perrloff - call his Chalkloff...loves the chalk and outdated angles..king of Monday and Tuesdays..horrible..D
Gaby Gaudet - easy on the eyes..but can't pick winners
Caton Bredar - decent with horse body language..a little more chunkier than Gaudet..C-
Matt Carruthers - usually doesn't pick chalk and a good capper..only drawback is that he's streaky..
Todd Schrup..just a suck up to most of the heavy hiiters who run the network...ass kisser...D
Simon Bray - former horse trainer. A little streaky at times. C-
Christina Blacker - married a horse trainer...average capper...C
Move to Fox sports 1 better cappers over there ..
Scott Hazelton - simply can't pick winners. Mostly a blow hard and lucky he made it over when TVG took over the other horse network ..D-
Perrloff - call his Chalkloff...loves the chalk and outdated angles..king of Monday and Tuesdays..horrible..D
Gaby Gaudet - easy on the eyes..but can't pick winners
Caton Bredar - decent with horse body language..a little more chunkier than Gaudet..C-
Matt Carruthers - usually doesn't pick chalk and a good capper..only drawback is that he's streaky..
Todd Schrup..just a suck up to most of the heavy hiiters who run the network...ass kisser...D
Simon Bray - former horse trainer. A little streaky at times. C-
Christina Blacker - married a horse trainer...average capper...C
Move to Fox sports 1 better cappers over there ..
Last edited by a moderator: