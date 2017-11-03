Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

i got a package on stubhub for just over 100 bucks with fees for parking (not too bad) and the stretch area. There were open seats in the clubhouse and box areas, even though they had said all those were sold out. I could have reserved a box seat tomorrow for 150 bucks which in the grand scheme is cheap but I got a general admission ticket for 70 bucks (and I could have gotten one cheaper as there were some guys claiming they had tickets they werent going to use tomorrow) but it was as I was heading back just now to the car. Sitting here now on the lap top. I dont do the phone thing so well it autocorects badly and my fingers are too big to type on it anyway.



it got quite a bit busier as it went on, bumper to bumper right now so it will be awhile getting out, this place always sucks anyway but 530 on a Friday and the BC crowd makes it much worse. But there were still not many people there. I thought there would be more people than the closing of Hollywood park. But not even close. Tomorrow I imagine will be more but if they havent sold out the clubhouse and boxes then I am not so sure. I guess Ol Del Mar doesnt hold the cache I thought it did. Or people just do everything online now and were scared away with the stories and apparent price gouging claiming everything was sold out and people wanting 1500-5000 for 'packages' to the Breeders Cup.



I lost my ass only thing I really has was the 2 in the 8th and he got second. I coupled him with the 6 who was no where to be found. Everything else I pieced together paid shit. Last two races were literally the only other tickets I cashed and they all ran the favorites together so it made a day of extreme losses to just losing my ass.



If it had been as busy as I thought I would have been shut out of a few races I had no business betting but like I said no lines really so betting wasnt an issue even with a minute to post.



Either way its the BC and its the Friday edition which is always second rate. Can only hope tomorrow has a little more going on.