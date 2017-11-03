Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

EOG Dedicated
Maybe you could hustle up the $100 to enter the contest before post :pop:.

How many chairs would that be? :LMAO

You say you're always at Del Mar, do you have your own hut for peddling shit to the herds :houra
 
What you contemplate you imitate
Re: Wantit, hows the collaplible chair sales going at del mar

Re: Wantit, hows the collaplible chair sales going at del mar

Peddling is +EV the margins are huge...
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

Wantits mirror must take a battering :LMAOwho else in modern society would listen to his ancient capping theories. ramble, ramble , ramble. :LMAObet the geezer could clear a bar with his chat quicker than a hooded dope shouting Allah :shoot:
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

WINBET said:
Wantits mirror must take a battering :LMAOwho else in modern society would listen to his ancient capping theories. ramble, ramble , ramble. :LMAObet the geezer could clear a bar with his chat quicker than a hooded dope shouting Allah :shoot:
Click to expand...
great line.
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

No folding chairs they actually have some benches set up.

Place is dead actually.

Box seats dont have anyone in them.

I haven't been to Del Mar this year but I have been here on a normal Saturday with more people than this here.

Payoffs have sucked too.

Have not seen any hard-looking tickets yet.
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

wantitall4moi said:
No folding chairs they actually have some benches set up. Place is dead actually. box seats dont have nayone in them. I havent been in this year but I have been here on a normal Saturday with more people than this here pay offs have sucked too havents seen any hardlooking tickets yet tho
Click to expand...

Thanks for the report from the venue.

Admission price today?
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

Is it true that obsolete data base of yours has grown so much with outdated nonsense its taken over the box room you were renting :pop:
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

can I bet the over 0.5 on horses becoming alpo at the breeders cup
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

when a nascar driver would die, ticket prices always went up the next day, or if the crash was on sunday ticket prices would go up the next week
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

railbird said:
can I bet the over 0.5 on horses becoming alpo at the breeders cup
Click to expand...

Thanks for reminding me, Birdie.

Dink's friend, Caroline Betts, does a wonderful job with her goal of saving retired racehorses from abuse, neglect and sometimes even slaughter.

Her website: www.sctbrescue.org
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

Patrick my man 12io4j2w90long time no hear. Hope you are well :highfive Her in doors weak bladder has brought me to a new low. :shoot:its one thing smelling your own piss in the wheel chair but :doh1:doh1
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

HAHAHAHAHAHA......

Good to hear from you old chap, one of the LEGENDS (no matter what the misses says)!!!


:LOL :LOL
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

John Kelly said:
Thanks for the report from the venue.

Admission price today?
Click to expand...
i got a package on stubhub for just over 100 bucks with fees for parking (not too bad) and the stretch area. There were open seats in the clubhouse and box areas, even though they had said all those were sold out. I could have reserved a box seat tomorrow for 150 bucks which in the grand scheme is cheap but I got a general admission ticket for 70 bucks (and I could have gotten one cheaper as there were some guys claiming they had tickets they werent going to use tomorrow) but it was as I was heading back just now to the car. Sitting here now on the lap top. I dont do the phone thing so well it autocorects badly and my fingers are too big to type on it anyway.

it got quite a bit busier as it went on, bumper to bumper right now so it will be awhile getting out, this place always sucks anyway but 530 on a Friday and the BC crowd makes it much worse. But there were still not many people there. I thought there would be more people than the closing of Hollywood park. But not even close. Tomorrow I imagine will be more but if they havent sold out the clubhouse and boxes then I am not so sure. I guess Ol Del Mar doesnt hold the cache I thought it did. Or people just do everything online now and were scared away with the stories and apparent price gouging claiming everything was sold out and people wanting 1500-5000 for 'packages' to the Breeders Cup.

I lost my ass only thing I really has was the 2 in the 8th and he got second. I coupled him with the 6 who was no where to be found. Everything else I pieced together paid shit. Last two races were literally the only other tickets I cashed and they all ran the favorites together so it made a day of extreme losses to just losing my ass.

If it had been as busy as I thought I would have been shut out of a few races I had no business betting but like I said no lines really so betting wasnt an issue even with a minute to post.

Either way its the BC and its the Friday edition which is always second rate. Can only hope tomorrow has a little more going on.
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

I have my dog SD best dog city around so he came with me. thats why I paid for closer parking so I could go and tend top him every 40-45 minutes. Would have tried to get him in a service dog but couldnt get the guy I know to give me the vest.
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

WeinketoWarrick said:
Is he posting anywhere still? Tell him to swing in and bask in his team’s glory for a thread...

Also PM me if you have any horses I should be betting please
Click to expand...
Not sure if he's posting anywhere........he's doing great. Had a very nice day today.
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

wantitall4moi said:
i got a package on stubhub for just over 100 bucks with fees for parking (not too bad) and the stretch area. There were open seats in the clubhouse and box areas, even though they had said all those were sold out. I could have reserved a box seat tomorrow for 150 bucks which in the grand scheme is cheap but I got a general admission ticket for 70 bucks (and I could have gotten one cheaper as there were some guys claiming they had tickets they werent going to use tomorrow) but it was as I was heading back just now to the car. Sitting here now on the lap top. I dont do the phone thing so well it autocorects badly and my fingers are too big to type on it anyway.

it got quite a bit busier as it went on, bumper to bumper right now so it will be awhile getting out, this place always sucks anyway but 530 on a Friday and the BC crowd makes it much worse. But there were still not many people there. I thought there would be more people than the closing of Hollywood park. But not even close. Tomorrow I imagine will be more but if they havent sold out the clubhouse and boxes then I am not so sure. I guess Ol Del Mar doesnt hold the cache I thought it did. Or people just do everything online now and were scared away with the stories and apparent price gouging claiming everything was sold out and people wanting 1500-5000 for 'packages' to the Breeders Cup.

I lost my ass only thing I really has was the 2 in the 8th and he got second. I coupled him with the 6 who was no where to be found. Everything else I pieced together paid shit. Last two races were literally the only other tickets I cashed and they all ran the favorites together so it made a day of extreme losses to just losing my ass.

If it had been as busy as I thought I would have been shut out of a few races I had no business betting but like I said no lines really so betting wasnt an issue even with a minute to post.

Either way its the BC and its the Friday edition which is always second rate. Can only hope tomorrow has a little more going on.
Click to expand...


Thanks for the detailed report, Wanti.
 
Re: Wanti, how are the collapsible chair sales going at Del Mar?

more people here already than all day yesterday. line down the road to get in glad I came early. saw guys with chairs outside tho LMAO. they moved some of the benches out. havent gone to see if there are spots left in the boxes. I imagine they will go fast.
 
