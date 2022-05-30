Warriors vs Celtics….who wins the NBA title?

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Before it starts…..haven’t ever seen this but multiple three day rests between games is baffling….never seen it…..

Let’s go Warriors….
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
As Long As The Lakers Aren't In It, It's All Good.


Did Terry Stotts Actually Think He Had A Realistic Chance Of Getting The Head Coaching Job In LeBron's LA-LA Land, While Going Up Against Darvin Ham ?
 
O

ouch

EOG Veteran
Heim and Boston Massacre each make good points.

It will be easier for the Celtics to score, and harder for them to defend.

Hard to bet on this series.....sit back and enjoy it!
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Of course I'll be rooting for the Celtics, but the thing I keep thinking about is how not one player on their roster has ever played in a finals game, whereas G St has been there and done that many times, besides the experience edge G St has, another thing I keep thinking about is how the C's finally reached the finals after losing in the ECF's so many times, Smart and Brown had been 0-3 in the ECF's and Tatum was 0-2, Horford had played more playoff games without a finals appearance of any player in league history, and for as great a job as Udoka has done, he's a rookie coach going against Steve Kerr who's coached a ton of finals games, and as odd as it sounds I'm a little concerned the C's are just "happy to be there", The Warriors best players aren't getting younger and they might play with a sense of urgency that Boston doesn't match. I think Boston matches up really well with them defensively, and even though at times shots don't fall, defense travels, so that alone will give them a chance, and if they're knocking down their three's this will be a competitive series, but it isn't often you get this type of experience edge in the finals. I hope I'm wrong, but I think G St ends up winning. Not sure I want to lay 155, so I'll hope Boston takes game 1, then make a series play on G St at a better price
 
Last edited:
kane

kane

EOG master
ouch said:
It will be easier for the Celtics to score,
Click to expand...
From a physicality standpoint, yes, the Heat are probably the most physical defense in the league, but don't sleep on G St's D either, Boston led the league in defensive FG%, but G St was second, and as far as defending the three, Boston led the league in defensive three point percentage, but G St was sixth
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
A lot depends on the supporting cast, the 'stars' will get theirs. In the DAL series, when Finney-Smith and Bullock
showed up, they won.

GSW need Thompson to step up like GM7, but post surgery, no guarantee anymore. Plus Poole, like
the Dallas cast, can be hit and miss.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Heard through the grapevine that Jerry West thinks the Celtics will beat the Warriors.

Of course, West's opinion may be influenced by sour grapes.

West and the Warriors did not part amicably.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
has their been a close game in any playoff game? march madness? havent seen a close game in long time in any basketball game
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
boston massacre said:
There's 2 Days Off Between Each Game.

Except Between Games 3 and 4, Which Has 1 Day Off.
Click to expand...

The drawn-out schedule favors the older stars on the Warriors.

Curry is 34 while Thompson and Green are each 32.

On the other side, Tatum is 24, Brown is 25 and Smart is 28.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
If you played the 2022 NBA Finals matchup in 2023, I'm confident the Celtics would win.

However, Golden State's trio of Curry, Thompson and Green may have one more championship in them.

Like the Eastern Conference Finals, these are two teams you want to support, not fade.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
John Kelly said:
The drawn-out schedule favors the older stars on the Warriors.

Curry is 34 while Thompson and Green are each 32.

On the other side, Tatum is 24, Brown is 25 and Smart is 28.
Click to expand...

One Boston player who benefits from the extra rest is 35-year-old Al Horford.

Thought I better add that nugget before KANE came crashing over my back for an easy tip-in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top