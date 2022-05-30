Warriors vs Celtics….who wins the NBA title?

Of course I'll be rooting for the Celtics, but the thing I keep thinking about is how not one player on their roster has ever played in a finals game, whereas G St has been there and done that many times, besides the experience edge G St has, another thing I keep thinking about is how the C's finally reached the finals after losing in the ECF's so many times, Smart and Brown had been 0-3 in the ECF's and Tatum was 0-2, Horford had played more playoff games without a finals appearance of any player in league history, and for as great a job as Udoka has done, he's a rookie coach going against Steve Kerr who's coached a ton of finals games, and as odd as it sounds I'm a little concerned the C's are just "happy to be there", The Warriors best players aren't getting younger and they might play with a sense of urgency that Boston doesn't match. I think Boston matches up really well with them defensively, and even though at times shots don't fall, defense travels, so that alone will give them a chance, and if they're knocking down their three's this will be a competitive series, but it isn't often you get this type of experience edge in the finals. I hope I'm wrong, but I think G St ends up winning. Not sure I want to lay 155, so I'll hope Boston takes game 1, then make a series play on G St at a better price