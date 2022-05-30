Warriors vs Celtics….who wins the NBA title?

Viejo Dinosaur
Before it starts…..haven’t ever seen this but multiple three day rests between games is baffling….never seen it…..
Let’s go Warriors….
I really think GSW lack of length finally catches up to them.
An all time great defense and ability to win on the road is a dangerous combination.
There's 2 Days Off Between Each Game.
Except Between Games 3 and 4, Which Has 1 Day Off.
Thanks for the correction….still two days off between games is something new….
From a physicality standpoint, yes, the Heat are probably the most physical defense in the league, but don't sleep on G St's D either, Boston led the league in defensive FG%, but G St was second, and as far as defending the three, Boston led the league in defensive three point percentage, but G St was sixthIt will be easier for the Celtics to score,
The drawn-out schedule favors the older stars on the Warriors.
Curry is 34 while Thompson and Green are each 32.
On the other side, Tatum is 24, Brown is 25 and Smart is 28.