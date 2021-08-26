"Watch me beat the closing line every day and usually by a lot"

X-Files

"I'm going to start posting games on Betstamp under Sportswagers starting immediately.

My goal is to beat the closing line (CLV).

When I post a wager, it is not a game I'm betting, it's a game where I trust the efficient market will move it in my favor.

If your strategy is CLV, watch me beat the closing line every day and usually by a lot.

Again, these are not bets I'm making.

These are wagers to beat the closing line value. It's not my strategy and never will be. My official picks will always be on my website."


Sportswagers

Sportswagers
www.sportswagers.ca

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1430865167689134080

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1430655617409159175
 
X-Files



"...putting together all the data that disproves that the “market is efficient”... "

"We are in the process of putting together all the data that disproves that the “market is efficient” and we’ll be sharing it with everyone at some point over the next year." https://www.sportswagers.ca/nba/picks.php?pid=25378 Interesting comment. What do you think? I'd like to see this "data".
forums.eog.com forums.eog.com
 
WildBill

What a silly premise by Sherwood. I'm going to beat the closing line by a lot and lose? What's the point? If he's "proven" right, what's his prize?
 
X-Files

WildBill said:
What a silly premise by Sherwood. I'm going to beat the closing line by a lot and lose? What's the point? If he's "proven" right, what's his prize?
Why do people do anything they do?

Did you even read the thread (cf post #2)?

Did you ask him? Off the top of my head i can think of several conceivable reasons.

Post his reply here when you get it. Then we can bring back the jury for a determination of who's really "silly" here,

WillBill is silly: -200
Sherwood is silly: +200
 
X-Files

From the reference in the OP of the aforementioned related thread:

"The efficient market got a hold of the #1 seeded Jazz this morning and pounded them until they couldn’t pound anymore. We’re like a broken record with that but we won’t be backing off our position that the efficient market is not efficient at all, despite what the “experts” are trying to preach. We are in the process of putting together all the data that disproves that the “market is efficient” and we’ll be sharing it with everyone at some point over the next year."

Free NBA picks daily, NBA analysis, NBA odds, NBA best bets.

Free NBA picks daily with in-depth analysis throughout the regular season and playoffs.
www.sportswagers.ca
 
X-Files

From the related thread, post #12, is this author implying that trying to beat the closing lines was a winning strategy for him:

raycabino said:
Well for now I will jsut keep doing my part to beat the closing lines since that has worked for me for the last 15 years.
trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
Sherwood is an amazing hockey handicapper and he plays openers.

with the volume of NHL plays he has over the years maybe he does have some database of larger numbers where his results and style of picking are not different if he beats the move, moves goes against or stays about the same.

he has some reason to claim what he has here, not sure the motivation but he would have enough of his style of plays to analyze, he does like NHL underdog plays.
 
