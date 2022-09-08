Week 1 EOG’s 3rd Annual Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Greetings players.
Week 1 lines have been posted at Office Football Pool.com
Selections are due by Midnight PT this Saturday night, / 3am ET Sunday morning.
Once you submit your selections, they are not to be changed. This will be enforced.
Also, if you use a Thursday game, you have to submit all 5 selections, and once you submit there are no changes.
Will update the player list tomorrow.
Looks like we have at least 16 at this time.
If we could get a few last minute entries, that would be great.
Good luck!
p.s., I will post the chart in this thread for all to see who care to follow once we get to Sunday.
Rules and how to enter can be found here: http://forums.eog.com/index.php?thr...football-contest-presented-by-betdsi.7471003/
Week 1 lines have been posted at Office Football Pool.com
Selections are due by Midnight PT this Saturday night, / 3am ET Sunday morning.
Once you submit your selections, they are not to be changed. This will be enforced.
Also, if you use a Thursday game, you have to submit all 5 selections, and once you submit there are no changes.
Will update the player list tomorrow.
Looks like we have at least 16 at this time.
If we could get a few last minute entries, that would be great.
Good luck!
p.s., I will post the chart in this thread for all to see who care to follow once we get to Sunday.
Rules and how to enter can be found here: http://forums.eog.com/index.php?thr...football-contest-presented-by-betdsi.7471003/