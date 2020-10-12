Week 6 NFL, ZzyxzxRoad goes back to Reno

Looks like a very tight board for the NFL, leaning to Bears and Jaguars for sides, probably will bet Jags at current price and wait for a three or better on the Bears.

My totals guy loves two bets, under in the Vikings-Falcons, and under in the Cowboys-Cardinals. I always bet his picks but I don't know if I can make myself bet another Cowboys under this year. Their defense has been absolutely horrible, and their offense isn't. I don't think Arizona is designed to play shootouts, but it's just a hard game to figure. Will wait to see what the market does, but I have a hunch the over gets bet here.

That's pretty much it for me. I just don't have a strong feel on anything else, but I'd love to know what others think, especially Heim and Kane. Kane, please pm if you'd prefer. Would love to know what you're on this week.