Week 6 NFL, ZzyxzxRoad goes back to Reno

Made the drive from Vegas to Reno again yesterday. Actually broke it in half and spent the night in Tonopah here: https://www.tonopahnevada.com/clown-motel/
Not even sure why, I just driven by that place a million times and wanted to say that I stayed there. Then of course I couldn't sleep after the Vikings game ended, so I wound up hooking up my Raspberry Pi to the tv and played video games for a few hours. I wound up playing an old 8 bit Nes game called Deja Vu; vaguely remember playing it at a friend's house in 1990. Finally slept for two hours, and started driving, breakfast in the car at a McDonald's in Hawthorne, and I was in Reno three hours later. Stopped at Western Village and bet the under in the Monday night game, then wandered downtown and picked up freeplay at a few places.
Checked in at a hotel and waiting for whatever comes next. A friend is coming from Vegas on a gambling trip, and can't wait to see him.
Not even sure why, I just driven by that place a million times and wanted to say that I stayed there. Then of course I couldn't sleep after the Vikings game ended, so I wound up hooking up my Raspberry Pi to the tv and played video games for a few hours. I wound up playing an old 8 bit Nes game called Deja Vu; vaguely remember playing it at a friend's house in 1990. Finally slept for two hours, and started driving, breakfast in the car at a McDonald's in Hawthorne, and I was in Reno three hours later. Stopped at Western Village and bet the under in the Monday night game, then wandered downtown and picked up freeplay at a few places.
Checked in at a hotel and waiting for whatever comes next. A friend is coming from Vegas on a gambling trip, and can't wait to see him.