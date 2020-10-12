Week 6 NFL, ZzyxzxRoad goes back to Reno

EOG Dedicated
Made the drive from Vegas to Reno again yesterday. Actually broke it in half and spent the night in Tonopah here: https://www.tonopahnevada.com/clown-motel/
Not even sure why, I just driven by that place a million times and wanted to say that I stayed there. Then of course I couldn't sleep after the Vikings game ended, so I wound up hooking up my Raspberry Pi to the tv and played video games for a few hours. I wound up playing an old 8 bit Nes game called Deja Vu; vaguely remember playing it at a friend's house in 1990. Finally slept for two hours, and started driving, breakfast in the car at a McDonald's in Hawthorne, and I was in Reno three hours later. Stopped at Western Village and bet the under in the Monday night game, then wandered downtown and picked up freeplay at a few places.
Checked in at a hotel and waiting for whatever comes next. A friend is coming from Vegas on a gambling trip, and can't wait to see him.
 
Monday morning NFL "Pinnacle leans" were:

NYG/Redskins under 44.5 -110

LA Rams -165 ML (vs SF 69ers ; )

BTW, 2-1 on "Pinnacle leans" (NCAAF/NFL) in last week's thread, including 1-0 NFL.
 
Looks like a very tight board for the NFL, leaning to Bears and Jaguars for sides, probably will bet Jags at current price and wait for a three or better on the Bears.
My totals guy loves two bets, under in the Vikings-Falcons, and under in the Cowboys-Cardinals. I always bet his picks but I don't know if I can make myself bet another Cowboys under this year. Their defense has been absolutely horrible, and their offense isn't. I don't think Arizona is designed to play shootouts, but it's just a hard game to figure. Will wait to see what the market does, but I have a hunch the over gets bet here.
That's pretty much it for me. I just don't have a strong feel on anything else, but I'd love to know what others think, especially Heim and Kane. Kane, please pm if you'd prefer. Would love to know what you're on this week.
 
#4
#4
As crazy as this sounds, it's going to be interesting to see if this explosive Dallas offense may be susceptible to a hangover with Dalton in there for 60 minutes. I see the total is around 55, but may be worth a shot for the under.

On the flip side, taking a look at Cleveland/Pittsburgh over 51.
 
