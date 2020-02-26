What are the odds of the Tokyo Olympics being cancelled?

Here are some events in Japan that actually have been cancelled:

Wrestling events canceled due to Coronavirus
Submitted by Aaron Rift on 02/26/2020 at 09:57 AM


New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the following:

In light of recommendations made on February 26 by the Japanese Ministry of Health connected to the new Coronavirus COVID-19, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel all live events scheduled between Sunday March 1 and Sunday March 15.

Further announcements will be made at a later date. All ticket holders will be refunded. Please check njpw1972.com and social media in the coming days for details on the refund procedure.

NJPW has reached this difficult decision after careful consideration. Ultimately, the health and safety of our fans, staff and wrestlers is our highest concern. We remain deeply appreciative of your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The following events are affected by today’s decision:

Anniversary Tour

Sunday March 1: Mito Municipal Gymnasium, Ibaraki

Monday March 2: Big Palette Fukushima

Anniversary Event

Tuesday March 3: Ota City Gymnasium, Tokyo

New Japan Cup

Wednesday March 4: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday March 7: Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Sunday March 8: Baycom Gymnasium, Hyogo

Monday March 9: Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium

Tuesday March 10: ZIP Arena Okayama

Thursday March 12: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Friday March 13: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday March 14: Makuhari Messe, Chiba
 
let's see what Dick Pound has to say

https://apnews.com/58043910be7bdc6818344bdee2096bc2

TOKYO (AP) — A senior member of the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that if it proves too dangerous to hold the Olympics in Tokyo this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak, organizers are more likely to cancel it altogether than to postpone or move it.

Dick Pound, a former Canadian swimming champion who has been on the IOC since 1978, making him its longest-serving member, estimated there is a three-month window — perhaps a two-month one — to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, meaning a decision could be put off until late May.

“In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?’” he said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.
 
I wonder if he's related to Herm Edwards' Clock Management guy, Dick Curl? https://www.nytimes.com/2004/11/07/sports/football/one-coach-helps-jets-move-like-clockwork.html
 
Right now i would say yes, this virus will be all over the world in a month, irreegardless of the situation in japan, they wont want thousands of infected fans coming.

it seems like it would be reasonable to delay it a year, instead of canceling it.
 
