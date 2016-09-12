What does this make the Obama administration?

N

nhatvoone

EOG Member
#1
#1
What does this make the Obama administration?

The Obama administration provided a New York Times reporter exclusive access to a range of high-level national security officials for a book that divulged highly classified information on a U.S. cyberwar on Iran�s nuclear program, internal State Department emails show.

The information in the 2012 book by chief Washington correspondent David E. Sanger has been the subject of a yearlong Justice Department criminal investigation: The FBI is hunting for those who leaked details to Mr. Sanger about a U.S.-Israeli covert cyberoperation to infect Iran�s nuclear facilities with a debilitating computer worm known as Stuxnet.
 
Bigrunner

Bigrunner

EOG Master
#3
#3
Trump claims the Big Ten is playing football because of him? 😂

And after claiming Hydroxychlorquine was a miracle cure, he is now claiming he found another cure for the Coronavirus. 😂

We must flush the turd on Nov. 3rd.
 
