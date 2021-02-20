What would Donovan do?

Clippers leading 116-110, Utah ball and Mitchell brings it up to half court where Kawhi Leonard commits a dumb foul with :02:2 left while Donovan is in the act of shooting. Mitchell makes first 2. Now, should you not make the third to cut the game to one possession, and then hope for a steal on the ensuing inbound and perhaps passing out to a lucky 3 attempt? Fouling might be pointless because the clock may run out, but that's another story.



Mitchell allegedly short hands the third free throw hitting front rim rolls to back rim and off. All that work for over 228 and it lands on push. I could see if Gobert was shooting ft's but damn of all people who's pretty solid going the intentional route after 74 4th quarter points.... for what?