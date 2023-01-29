What's worse: The broadcasting or officiating in the NFC title game?

Ray Luca said:
Broadcasting horrible but Kane says they #1 LOL
They're the number 1 announcing team for Fox, this is a fact, sorry you don't like the guy, but you're clearly in the minority

Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt tabbed as Fox's No. 1 NFL broadcast crew​

 
kane said:
They're the number 1 announcing team for Fox, this is a fact, sorry you don't like the guy, but you're clearly in the minority

Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt tabbed as Fox's No. 1 NFL broadcast crew​

I see why people hate you here. You are a total putz. My opinion is they stink...they on mute.
 
Ray Luca said:
Broadcasting horrible but Kane says they #1 LOL
Kane's an idiot.

Olsen misses the dropped pass, usually just states the obvious, at halftime says Shanahan has to be "true" to the game plan even with Purdy out, won't shut up, etc, etc.

Personally, I don't give a fuck if these clowns are Fox's #1. LOL
 
