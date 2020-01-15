Where does Tom Brady end up?

40+ but would still be considered good enough to be playing for someone. but definitely needs these factors.



Needs an offensive WR group that is able to run great routes. His arm isn't able to get it down field 50+ yards anymore. He needs a group of WRs that are able to beat man off the line so that he can get rid of the ball in under 2.5 seconds. Basically he needs 3 edelman's.



so what team has a good WR group but currently has a bad QB.



Plus this would be a 2 year rental AT MOST.



my thoughts of available teams.



none.



I cant think of any team that is a good match for Brady.



maybe he replaces romo in the booth at cbs