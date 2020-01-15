Where does Tom Brady end up?

EOG Master
40+ but would still be considered good enough to be playing for someone. but definitely needs these factors.

Needs an offensive WR group that is able to run great routes. His arm isn't able to get it down field 50+ yards anymore. He needs a group of WRs that are able to beat man off the line so that he can get rid of the ball in under 2.5 seconds. Basically he needs 3 edelman's.

so what team has a good WR group but currently has a bad QB.

Plus this would be a 2 year rental AT MOST.

my thoughts of available teams.

none.

I cant think of any team that is a good match for Brady.

maybe he replaces romo in the booth at cbs
 
EOG Master
He should have retired after their last SB win with the confetti falling down. He looked very average this year.

However Kraft likes him more than his masseuses.
 
EOG Master
I think the hoodie has a bit more leverage this time around in terms of who the qb should be going forward.

the hoodie loved jimmy g (much like fezzik) and seeing jimmy g go to the superbowl probably pains bill.

bill wants to win a superbowl without tom just to show he is truly the mastermind of this dynasty and not tom.
 
