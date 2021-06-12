Where is Pauly Howard on VSIN?

He has been MIA from VSIN for 2 weeks ? JK may know the answer.
This is a bit odd.
Normally when they take a vacation it is for a week. For him to be gone this long is this that has to do with his contract or something with Covid.
Mum is the word.
I do enjoy listening to Matt fill in. He talks with an opinion and isn't afraid to offend people if his thoughts are in that range.
but Pauly is in a world of his own when it comes to passion.
Hope things are ok.
Those dog videos he gets could be a show by themselvesI love when he shows videos people sent in to him on IG. He really gets into it with hilarious commentary
Hope all is good and he comes back......soon
