Where is Pauly Howard on VSIN?

This is a bit odd.



Normally when they take a vacation it is for a week. For him to be gone this long is this that has to do with his contract or something with Covid.



Mum is the word.



I do enjoy listening to Matt fill in. He talks with an opinion and isn't afraid to offend people if his thoughts are in that range.



but Pauly is in a world of his own when it comes to passion.



Hope things are ok.