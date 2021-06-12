Where is Pauly Howard on VSIN?

TYVM Morgan William!!!
JCROM777 said:
He has been MIA from VSIN for 2 weeks ? JK may know the answer.
A very popular question and one we should hopefully get an answer on very soon. Hope he hasn't been canned but the longer he is out and the longer nothing is said..........??????
 
Mitch hasn’t explained anything?
Matty is doing an excellent job.
Would not be surprised if Paul has some OCD issues that always lead to worse problems if living in Vegas.
More tragedy and drama in his life than anyone deserves.
Hope he’s not in the tunnels.
 
This is a bit odd.

Normally when they take a vacation it is for a week. For him to be gone this long is this that has to do with his contract or something with Covid.

Mum is the word.

I do enjoy listening to Matt fill in. He talks with an opinion and isn't afraid to offend people if his thoughts are in that range.

but Pauly is in a world of his own when it comes to passion.

Hope things are ok.
 
I love when he shows videos people sent in to him on IG. He really gets into it with hilarious commentary

Hope all is good and he comes back......soon
 
If a public figure gets canned they almost always make a statement because they are probably getting calls and messages about it all the time. Only way you don't say anything is if it's something under investigation and a decision is not made yet
 
