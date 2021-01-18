Where's the criticism on the play call that injured Patrick Mahomes?

Do you really want your $500 million quarterback running an option play on third-and-1 near midfield?

Kansas City is known for its numerous offensive weapons and countless number of creative plays.

The Chiefs were enjoying a nine-point lead at the time of the injury.

Besides, a gimpy Mahomes was nursing a sore toe most of the day.

Head coach Andy Reid gets a lot of praise from a lot of people, and rightfully so, but this call was clearly a major mistake.
 
Remember Seattle's play call which caused the Seahawks to lose Super Bowl XLIX to the Patriots?

That pass play near the goal line was nicknamed "Second and Dumb."

If the Chiefs fail to reach the Super Bowl this season because of Mahomes' physical condition, you can label yesterday's option play "Third and Dumb."
 
