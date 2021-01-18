Where's the criticism on the play call that injured Patrick Mahomes?

Do you really want your $500 million quarterback running an option play on third-and-1 near midfield?



Kansas City is known for its numerous offensive weapons and countless number of creative plays.



The Chiefs were enjoying a nine-point lead at the time of the injury.



Besides, a gimpy Mahomes was nursing a sore toe most of the day.



Head coach Andy Reid gets a lot of praise from a lot of people, and rightfully so, but this call was clearly a major mistake.