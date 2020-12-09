Who is taking the vaccine?

I'll get the vax, but I won't be first in line. I suspect that I will be waiting until mid spring time after all the others eligible get it first. By that time, hopefully any side effects will be known.
What I'm wondering, will the NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB get their players/families ahead of the line of everyone else???? I'm guessing yes.
not interested but starting to look like you may not be allowed, for starters, on public transportation and other government run establishments without proof of vax. later, movies, stores etc. may follow suit.