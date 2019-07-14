Why isn't the media covering the Daniel Shaver shooting?

German police shoot machete-wielding man in the leg
I found this interesting, because the suspect seems to be doing everything in his power to get killed by police - and still just winds up with messed-up legs.
Frechen, Germany.
Police were called to a local residence at 9:36 AM by a neighbor complaining about a loud, obnixious drunk who had been causing noise for hours.
Two police officers and one trainee arrived at the scene few minutes later and met the suspect in the staircase of the residence. According to police reports, the suspect immediately sprayed them with pepperspray without any warning and threatened them with a machete.
Officers then distanced themselves from the suspect (went outside) and ordered him to put his weapons down while additional officers arrived at the scene.
When he didn't comply, they fired warning shots and were subsequently forced to neutralize the suspect by shooting him in the legs twice.
He was immediately overwhelmed by police and transported away by an ambulance.
Suspect is in "serious condition", but not in danger of life. He was transported to a local clinic and had to undergo surgery, because one bullet penetrated a bone his leg.
My Translation (most of the suspects audio is unintelligible to me. possibly foreign, definitely drunk/slurred) :
0:04 : POLICE: "(put) both away !" (referring to pepper spray and machete)
0:08 : SUSPECT: "I don't have any weapons !" (while swinging machete around)
0:12 : POLICE: "STAY THERE !"
0:18 : POLICE: "STAY THERE OR I'LL SHOOT YOUR LEG !"
0:20 : POLICE: "PUT THAT SWORD AWAY !"
0:22 : SUSPECT: (unintelligible : says something about the officers' shoes)
0:25 : SUSPECT: "Your shoes ! Your shoes ! And yours, and yours, and yours too" (points at officers individually - apparently he wants them all to take off their shoes!? not 100% sure about the audio)
0:33 : POLICE: "YOU'VE BEEN TOLD TO STAY THERE !"
*starts shooting*
