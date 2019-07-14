Why isn't the media covering the Daniel Shaver shooting?

Shooting took place in the hallway of a La Quinta Inn in Mesa, Arizona.



Shaver was intoxicated at the time of the shooting with a blood-alcohol three times the legal driving limit.



His inebriation led to his inability to follow police instructions.



Shaver was trying to pull up his basketball shorts while crawling on all fours, as instructed, and one police officer mistook his actions as reaching into his waistband.



He was shot five times by an AR-15 rifle and died instantly.