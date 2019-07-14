Why isn't the media covering the Daniel Shaver shooting?

It is easily the worst cop shooting in the history of shootings. The video is horrid. You can find the 5 minute body cam online.

The cop that killed him is 26 and just retired with disability pay which pays him 30k for the rest of his life.

The reason you havent heard this story. The person that was killed is a white male.

Doesnt fit the media storyline.
 
Shooting took place in the hallway of a La Quinta Inn in Mesa, Arizona.

Shaver was intoxicated at the time of the shooting with a blood-alcohol three times the legal driving limit.

His inebriation led to his inability to follow police instructions.

Shaver was trying to pull up his basketball shorts while crawling on all fours, as instructed, and one police officer mistook his actions as reaching into his waistband.

He was shot five times by an AR-15 rifle and died instantly.
 
Shooting took place in the hallway of a La Quinta Inn in Mesa, Arizona.

Shaver was intoxicated at the time of the shooting with a blood-alcohol three times the legal driving limit.

His inebriation led to his inability to follow police instructions.

Shaver was trying to pull up his basketball shorts while crawling on all fours, as instructed, and one police officer mistook his actions as reaching into his waistband.

He was shot five times by an AR-15 rifle and died instantly.
i didnt see that.
 
The guys only "concealed weapon" (who apparently was just drunk as a skunk) was a possible upchuck projectile! How can this not be Murder by Cop?

.......... baffling
 
In Southern Cal we are still waiting for the criminal outcome re off-duty LAPD cop shooting and killing unarmed son
and his two parents while in the sample line at Costco. Cops have limited the information released and of course Costco
video may never be seen unless there is a civil or criminal trial. Elderly parents still in hospital.
 
Those two fukkers deserve the Death Penalty!!

Fukk the cops!!

Let me guess, since they were afraid for their lives they will be let off with a warning... possibly early retirement with full benefits
 
so you follow 98 percent of a cop's instructions and he is still legally allowed to unload into you with an assault rifle!!

Why are regular cops even allowed to carry an AR-15?????
Wasnt that gun designed to kill enemies in war zones?????

And after the killer cop was terminated he got rehired so he can collect "disability payments" for the rest of his life

Way to weed out the "bad apples". Some deterrent, huh?
 
mind boggling and impossible to understand that the jury ruled in favor of the cop. Two thumbs down to the Police Department re-hiring him for any reason whatsoever.
 
That was rather disgusting to watch, the solution is for one of his friends or family to find that cop and do the same to him. Shouldn't be that hard to find him getting the mail, etc. Barring that It's not our problem.
 
btw I dont think the cops are racist, but that their training is absolute crap.

In Europe , if they have to shoot, they are instructed to shoot at the legs, in the US they are instructed to target 'center mass'
Come on now!!
 
German police shoot machete-wielding man in the leg
I found this interesting, because the suspect seems to be doing everything in his power to get killed by police - and still just winds up with messed-up legs.



Frechen, Germany.

Police were called to a local residence at 9:36 AM by a neighbor complaining about a loud, obnixious drunk who had been causing noise for hours.
Two police officers and one trainee arrived at the scene few minutes later and met the suspect in the staircase of the residence. According to police reports, the suspect immediately sprayed them with pepperspray without any warning and threatened them with a machete.

Officers then distanced themselves from the suspect (went outside) and ordered him to put his weapons down while additional officers arrived at the scene.
When he didn't comply, they fired warning shots and were subsequently forced to neutralize the suspect by shooting him in the legs twice.
He was immediately overwhelmed by police and transported away by an ambulance.
Suspect is in "serious condition", but not in danger of life. He was transported to a local clinic and had to undergo surgery, because one bullet penetrated a bone his leg.


My Translation (most of the suspects audio is unintelligible to me. possibly foreign, definitely drunk/slurred) :

0:04 : POLICE: "(put) both away !" (referring to pepper spray and machete)
0:08 : SUSPECT: "I don't have any weapons !" (while swinging machete around)
0:12 : POLICE: "STAY THERE !"
0:18 : POLICE: "STAY THERE OR I'LL SHOOT YOUR LEG !"
0:20 : POLICE: "PUT THAT SWORD AWAY !"
0:22 : SUSPECT: (unintelligible : says something about the officers' shoes)
0:25 : SUSPECT: "Your shoes ! Your shoes ! And yours, and yours, and yours too" (points at officers individually - apparently he wants them all to take off their shoes!? not 100% sure about the audio)
0:33 : POLICE: "YOU'VE BEEN TOLD TO STAY THERE !"
*starts shooting*


(German) local news links :
(1) www.ksta.de/frechen/-schiesserei-in-frechen-sote,15189184,32
(2) www.rundschau-online.de/rhein-erft/-video-polizisten-schiess

video was taken by a local resident.
i do not own this video.


see the dumbass in the US would have been killed.

In Germany everybody walks away clean. Except the dumbass that got shot in the leg. lol But at least he is still alive
 
SlipperyPete said:
Only in America

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/may/23/cleveland-officer-not-guilty-shot-137-times-police

Cleveland officer not guilty over deaths of two people shot at 137 times by police
A Cleveland police officer who stood on the hood of a car and fired his gun 49 times through the windshield at two unarmed passengers was on Saturday found not guilty on two counts of voluntary manslaughter.
I'm sure Pete would have fired 490 times. East side of Cleveland = Slaughter House
 
according to the article the car was already boxed in with nowhere to go.

So I am thinking I would have fired zero shots at anyone in the car.

Maybe shoot out the tires, but that's it
 
