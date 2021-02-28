Winkyduck Challenge for March....presented by Winkyduck (Winkyduck is our March contestant)

I have made no secret of my thoughts on the EOG Grand Challenge. No need to re-hash them here.



I told JK what I wanted to do and he had no issue with it so for March we will (also) have the



Winkyduck Challenge. The goal for the month is: UP at least +5.00 units



Since it is my contest I get to make the rules and the rules are very simple:



**I can submit a play on ANYTHING I WANT! As long as it has a line from a LEGIT online book – I can submit it as a play. Will the last number of the daily closing of NASDAQ be an Odd or Even number? That can be done (It won’t be). Will “Person X” be eliminated from a certain reality based contest where people call in votes every week? That can be done. If I choose to play a soccer game with an Asian Handicap, something like playing a 2.25 total – meaning the chance for 0.5 of the play to be a PUSH and 0.5 to be a Win/Loss – I can do it! An in-game play? Can be done! A 3-team parlay? Can be done!



**The play must be graded in March



**If the play ends in a PUSH – that is how it will be graded. I will not be allowed to submit another pick



**An arbitrary 18-12 record or 60% is not the goal. That comes out to +4.8 units. If I go 12-18 but I end up +5.00 units, or better – the Challenge is a successful one. With 31 days and only 30 plays it means I can take 1 day off or submit a play all 31 days.



Other than that – there are no additional rules. If I want to play a -300 fave, I can (Don’t count on it). If I wanna play a +300 dog, I can (Maybe? 50/50 it happens).



So let the Challenge (and all comments I know will follow) happen. Just make the comments good ones and not lame.



Edit on March 4: Slight change of rules:



The goal is to pick the 30 lays I like the most. Whatever day they are played. So starting March 4:



**I can pick as many games on any day as I like. If I want to play 5 games in 1 day - I can.



**I avoided some games because they could have ended in a PUSH. So from now on plays will only count if they end in a result. Plays that end up as a PUSH will not count and only plays where a Win/Loss results will be counted.