Winkyduck Challenge for March....presented by Winkyduck (Winkyduck is our March contestant)

TYVM Morgan William!!!
I have made no secret of my thoughts on the EOG Grand Challenge. No need to re-hash them here.

I told JK what I wanted to do and he had no issue with it so for March we will (also) have the

Winkyduck Challenge. The goal for the month is: UP at least +5.00 units

Since it is my contest I get to make the rules and the rules are very simple:

**I can submit a play on ANYTHING I WANT! As long as it has a line from a LEGIT online book – I can submit it as a play. Will the last number of the daily closing of NASDAQ be an Odd or Even number? That can be done (It won’t be). Will “Person X” be eliminated from a certain reality based contest where people call in votes every week? That can be done. If I choose to play a soccer game with an Asian Handicap, something like playing a 2.25 total – meaning the chance for 0.5 of the play to be a PUSH and 0.5 to be a Win/Loss – I can do it! An in-game play? Can be done! A 3-team parlay? Can be done!

**The play must be graded in March

**If the play ends in a PUSH – that is how it will be graded. I will not be allowed to submit another pick

**An arbitrary 18-12 record or 60% is not the goal. That comes out to +4.8 units. If I go 12-18 but I end up +5.00 units, or better – the Challenge is a successful one. With 31 days and only 30 plays it means I can take 1 day off or submit a play all 31 days.

Other than that – there are no additional rules. If I want to play a -300 fave, I can (Don’t count on it). If I wanna play a +300 dog, I can (Maybe? 50/50 it happens).

So let the Challenge (and all comments I know will follow) happen. Just make the comments good ones and not lame.

Edit on March 4: Slight change of rules:

The goal is to pick the 30 lays I like the most. Whatever day they are played. So starting March 4:

**I can pick as many games on any day as I like. If I want to play 5 games in 1 day - I can.

**I avoided some games because they could have ended in a PUSH. So from now on plays will only count if they end in a result. Plays that end up as a PUSH will not count and only plays where a Win/Loss results will be counted.
 
Instead of $1250 in guaranteed March Madness contests, you get to watch Winky jacking himself off while wearing a glove and a mask.

And we move on.
 
Should be fun to follow.

Good luck, Winky.

NOWSHESMYRUCA is the featured contestant in EOG's Grand Challenge in March.
 
A contest I don't have to manage . I don't have to grade. I don't have to pay. Thank you, Winkyduck! The John Kelly password is a vacation contest for my moderating problems!
 
JK now all of a sudden we have completely new rules. And I would like a Monday blog if you want to keep people interested on this site. That would mean typing up something tonight. I know you have it in you. That’s why you went to college.
 
I need the Timberwolves +10.5 tonight over the Suns to complete a perfect 3-for-3 day.

Halftime score: Suns 53 T-wolves 48.

Channeling my inner RAILBIRD, I had Maryland -2 today and Iowa +3.5.

Winner winner.

I was betting against the two teams exiting last Thursday night's game between Michigan State and Ohio State.
Neither team played well in a game that saw 42 fouls and 27 turnovers.

The two teams combined to hit only eight three-balls from 29 attempts.

This angle was not taught in my four years at Northwestern University.
 
Abundy said:
JK now all of a sudden we have completely new rules. And I would like a Monday blog if you want to keep people interested on this site. That would mean typing up something tonight. I know you have it in you. That’s why you went to college.
No - same rules. Just a different "contest" - for nothing but pride at stake.
 
I will take $50 action from any *respected EOG poster that Winky fails to finish at least 5 units up.

Birdie?
kane?
Toby?
Teddy?
 
Pick #1

Tuesday NBA: 528 Lakers ML -117

Phoenix off a pair of nice wins. In Chicago and Minny. Excuse me for not being 1% impressed by that. Now that Schroeder is back Lakers are playing much better. Lakers play the Kings Wednesday on a B2B making a win here even more important. Both teams have 11 losses but Lakers have 2 more wins so I know they come focused here. I'll lay a few pennies more to not have to worry about winning SU but not ATS
 
I like the idea in theory, but I think the reality would just be a bunch of people arguing about whether a given line was really available at the time of the post.
 
winkyduck said:
Pick #1

Tuesday NBA: 528 Lakers ML -117

Phoenix off a pair of nice wins. In Chicago and Minny. Excuse me for not being 1% impressed by that. Now that Schroeder is back Lakers are playing much better. Lakers play the Kings Wednesday on a B2B making a win here even more important. Both teams have 11 losses but Lakers have 2 more wins so I know they come focused here. I'll lay a few pennies more to not have to worry about winning SU but not ATS
The Bulls have been playing pretty well. A young team winning on the road against another rising team should always get some attention. At the end of the day, does it really matter if the Lakers win either one of these games? They are just playing to remain healthy.
 
winkyduck said:
Pick #1

Tuesday NBA: 528 Lakers ML -117

Phoenix off a pair of nice wins. In Chicago and Minny. Excuse me for not being 1% impressed by that. Now that Schroeder is back Lakers are playing much better. Lakers play the Kings Wednesday on a B2B making a win here even more important. Both teams have 11 losses but Lakers have 2 more wins so I know they come focused here. I'll lay a few pennies more to not have to worry about winning SU but not ATS
Play 2: (Pinny) Noon on NBCSN: 2-teamer risking 1 unit to win 0.99 units: Man City -425 & Wolves TT Un0.5 -164 (Man City to win to Nil -127 is -127.....this is the same thing only at better odds).

528 Lakers ML -117
 
winkyduck said:
Play 2: (Pinny) Noon on NBCSN: 2-teamer risking 1 unit to win 0.99 units: Man City -425 & Wolves TT Un0.5 -164 (Man City to win to Nil -127 is -127.....this is the same thing only at better odds).

528 Lakers ML -117
Got it, no prizes being awarded I guess

Can you play stuff though that is easier to fade? Not sure how to fade that soccer parlay.thanks.
 
TobyTyler said:
Got it, no prizes being awarded I guess

Can you play stuff though that is easier to fade? Not sure how to fade that soccer parlay. thanks.
Play: Man City to win NOT to Nil. +111 OR for an even higher payout: Wolves TT Ov0.5 +134. The key part of the play is" Wolves NOT to score so take their TT OVER 0.5 and get a much better price of +130ish
 
winkyduck said:
Play 2: (Pinny) Noon on NBCSN: 2-teamer risking 1 unit to win 0.99 units: Man City -425 & Wolves TT Un0.5 -164 (Man City to win to Nil -127 is -127.....this is the same thing only at better odds).
Challenge underwear. This is clearly correlated. Try betting a baseball team not to score first 5 and the other team to win in a pawlay. Winky needs to prove Pinny actually allowed this or his bet should be tossed.
 
Somebody with a Pinnacle account, try to make this bet and cee if you get a not so fast message. Looks like Winky is going run this thread with Birdie rules. Early cheat, past post.
 
