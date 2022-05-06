WNBA tips off tonight

It's the 26th WNBA season.



Where does the time go?



Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are retiring at season's end.



I'll go with an Aces-Storm championship series.



Look for Becky Hammon to outcoach her 11 counterparts.



Keep an eye on injuries.



This is the longest WNBA season ever (36 regular-season games) and the ladies do a poor job of staying on the court.



Historically, women have a tough time with knee injuries because of the extra weight they carry to support their child-bearing hips.



Nowadays, mental health is a concern for a lot of the women.



Asia Durr, Chennedy Carter, Courtney Williams, Liz Cambage, Jonquel Jones, Kayla McBride, etc.



The list seems endless in a league comprised of only 144 players.



Only one team will be happy in the end.