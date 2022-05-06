WNBA tips off tonight

Beaverball kicks off today.

Phoenix Mercury without Brittney Griner a homedog vs Las Vegas with new coach Becky Hammon.
 
It's the 26th WNBA season.

Where does the time go?

Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are retiring at season's end.

I'll go with an Aces-Storm championship series.

Look for Becky Hammon to outcoach her 11 counterparts.

Keep an eye on injuries.

This is the longest WNBA season ever (36 regular-season games) and the ladies do a poor job of staying on the court.

Historically, women have a tough time with knee injuries because of the extra weight they carry to support their child-bearing hips.

Nowadays, mental health is a concern for a lot of the women.

Asia Durr, Chennedy Carter, Courtney Williams, Liz Cambage, Jonquel Jones, Kayla McBride, etc.

The list seems endless in a league comprised of only 144 players.

Only one team will be happy in the end.
 
