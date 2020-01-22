Zion under 11.5 points easy money?

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#1
#1
big stage but can we expect him to come out and score 12 points?

possibly limited minutes too.

in these situations betting on underachievement feels better than expecting him to overachieve.

the other point that worries me is this total is 236. expects a ton of open court possessions which is perfect for Zion.
 
B

bmiller

EOG Addicted
#2
#2
the espn hype on this game the past few days has been ridiculous .. Zion going out there and throwing up a dud would probably be disappointing to espn
 
