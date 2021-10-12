2021-2022 NHL Thread

It was fun getting the hockey discussion together in the bubble and the last shortened season which proved profitable on both fronts. Now its a long marathon with a long break in Feb 2022 for the Winter Olympics. I encourage people to have various outs with especially access to 60 minute Regulation Lines(NO OT included). We all appreciate everyone's information, opinions and contributions to attempt to make the thread fun and profitable. I typically don't do these but liked the numbers so jumped on.



Season Point Totals



Vancouver Canucks Over 88.5 -115 2 units b365

Tampa Bay Lightening Under 108.5 -135 2 units sportsinteraction