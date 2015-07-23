Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

938four said: does it get "zapped" every now and then? if yes do we send it back to you to reprogram?



i had a pansat free to air satellite receiver for over 5 years that gave me every channel dish network had



occasionly dish would zap the signal and i reprogramed the reciever downloading the new bin file from a free to air site on internet



your stuff sound great just curious if above potential probs could arise



Re: Amazon FireTv and FiresticksNo. No zapping at all. But apps come and go. Stop and start. Over time you will need to learn and use a little common sense about how to go about updating or replacing one when it does. And that's one of the reasons these are not for everyone. My 20 year old has one in her room and uses it everyday to watch her shows. My 11'year old grandson can use it with ease. But my wife is just not a tech type person and needs me to find shows for her on it all the time. So I bought a Roku for her to watch the same movies but there is no live tv on a Roku. It's a game of playing what's best for you. I'm pretty advanced now and can fix and side load just about any app. And YouTube and Facebook groups will,assist you with anything you need and are big time informative. With cable and direct tv you get flawless programming where anything were to go wrong you on the phone in a heartbeat to complain. You pay $150 a month for that. You pay nothing a month here. Nothing....unless you want to subscribe to a pay app where all your stuff is in 1080 HD. There is also apps to give you a good share of your regular programming similar to cable. For $20-30 a month. But cord cutters will,say why are you paying if you really want to cut the cord completely. Everything you want is available through Kodi. Simply depends on your level of comfortibilty. Weather you end up still paying a little or not. I pay nothing because it's all free if you have the time and willingness to learn, You will soon learn there is a level of programming that's right and comfortable for you.A good example I can use is when TIVO first came on the scene. They advertised it as "A whole new way to watch tv." Instead of flicking through your program guide....you scrolling through your season passes on TIVO. With Kodi......you will now be watching all your programming through an app. You learn and adapt. Same think here. Just a different format.i failed to mention I also put a program guide much like your cable company or direct tv on these. You'll love that as well.