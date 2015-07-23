Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

NHL Expert
I got turned onto these things about a year ago and self taught myself to program them to get every single movie and TV show there is, and not a sports game you cannot watch no matter what sport you want. All 4 major sports, soccer, ping pong, UFC and Boxing PPV. NFL RedZone. Golf....you name it. I buy them from Amazon and can have them programmed and shipped within a week. And I don't charge an arm and a leg for what you get. Just sold another today and thought I would post this in time for the football season so if you have not called or been renewed for NFL Sunday Ticket you can save yourself a few bucks. The movies alone are worth the price 10 times over. I supply 2 pages of notes on how the get the most out of it as well as the apps you can use to watch anything you want to watch for free. These sticks and boxes are 100% legal as all you are doing is being guided to sites that offer the content. The content providers are who they want. Not someone showing you where to go to watch it.

Firesticks cost me $40 on Amazon and I charge another $60 to program them.
Fireboxes are $100 and I want $50 to program one of those.

I reccomend the box over the sticks as they have a UsB port to add a hard drive or any extras you make want to add like a mouse and/or keyboard but you really don't these this. They have a big bigger drive so they just run smoother for everyday use. Trust me it's worth the extra $50 to go this route. But I personally have 4 sticks in my house and only one box and I don't have any issues running the sticks everyday.

$100 for a stick
$150 for a box.

Ill even help you in a phone call if you are having problems getting started.

Amazon can't keep these things on the shelf but the hard part is the programming that I provide.

Contact me through PM if you have any interest. Thanks.
 
This is GREAT NEWS! I'm doing something similar.

Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliao
 
Uh oh what?

This is GREAT NEWS.

Bushay programs the Firestick so you can watch all the football games and I will do the handicapping.

Maybe me and Bushay could get together and offer EOG posters a 15% discount if they purchase both of our services?


Dave "The MeatMan" Scandaliato
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

ManUK, u ever watch the show "Special One TV"?

That might be the funniest show ever. "The fox in the box."
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

Apps come and go sometimes. I put 3 main ones on the front page to view 1) movies and TV. It's the Genesis app. 2) network stations. (Ustvnow app) You get 6-7 networks. Abc, Nbc,Cbs, Fox, CW, And PBS. With this app you really don't need to hang a paper antennae in your window as a lot of cord cutters do. They most likely won't be your local networks....but you will see the same content for the most part. 3) The SportsDevil app. This one gets you every game on the planet. If any of these 3 go out or need an update, I'll be here to walk you through it. But the system automatically updates the apps so you don't need to do anything for the most part.

Box comes with at least 10 or more apps to play with and look for content of interest. But if you start just using these 3 apps......you can expand your horizons once your comfortable with the 3. I've never made a YouTube video but if I can, I'll show you the entire process in a video later.

My my 11 year old grandson uses it everyday without a hitch.
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

does it run via WIIFII from your home (or hotel) WIIFII and is connected into your TV (like an XBOX is? or like direct TV connection is?)

what is the basics of the connection from internet to your TV. what connections (firm are needed). do you need a WIIFII internet TV? or any type TV with the right connections in back?

(I have used google Chrome stick before and watched from my laptop netflix so I get the basic concept of that system). is this a lot like that?

interesting stuff Bushy
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

No mate,but I know what it is.A puppet Mourinho :LMAO


What Bushay is giving you here is very good for the $$,especially if you aint very clued up with IPTV etc

I think you can install KODI on an Xbox Busher ? I spent a few hours one day running it on my pc ,works good.
That was at least a year ago so its probably even better now.

There is a substantial delay between pictures and real time if you are watching "live" sport but given you can only bet inplay during TO`s/HT etc it doesnt matter

good deal here boys,saves you doing a lot of messing around
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

You just shoove it in a USB port on the back of your Tv,then connect the stick to your home wifi
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

All you need is a wifi connect try3. Nothing more. You hook it up like any Xbox or addon you would add to a normal tv. Then put in on the correct input setting. You WILL need at least one HDMI slot in the back of your tv though. Although I have heard rumors there's something you can buy to make it work but if you don't have one I can't say with conviction you won't have any issue going that route. My hunch is you have a HD TV! Lol.

in your case You will get the "at the races" channel from Europe. But I've yet to see the TVG channel but that doesn't mean it's not available. Guys sell sports apps you can download and subscribe to for around the $10 a month and claim 1080 hi def with zero buffering. I'm a member of one now on a trial basis. I'm sure one of them offer TVG. You also get the mLB channel, NBA channel, NHL channel, all the ESPNs and damn near anything else you can think of.

There is some buffering at times but I was just made aware of a cleaning app to clear your cache on a regular basis and I've had it running for a week and it's almost eliminated this issue. But the higher internet speed you have the less problems you may run into. I get 50 thru my service provider and it's not an issue. You only need 6 according to the Netflix people to run that without problems. A woman I know has 3 and claims to watch everything I have.

And you can use it in a hotel room as well as my friends have shared results this way.

I promise you this blows Chromecast and a Roku right out of the water.

Youll be be kicking yourself you didn't try this earlier. At worst if you have a family you can hook it up in your own area and keep your cable for them. But eventually you will want to take the plunge like most of the people that cut their cable did. I can also program it with or without every porn channel it's up to you. It's just a 10 second process for me to send it with or without.
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

ah ok mate,the sticks we had going round here(18months ago) wernt amazon fire sticks...same principle I guess

Putting it on my PC now u bugger cause got me curious :doh1
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

ok then one more question. its plugged into the HDMI got it, powered by a plug in the wall also I assume?? u did not mention how its powered.

Anyway then its connected to home WIFI (ie the internet) but how do I run it, change channels from my couch, can you channel surf, watch something and go back and forth, do I need a tablet on my lap to control it all the time? a special remote to "change channels" to change things do I need to go back to the box or devise and push a key pad?

thanks..
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

Yes. What I program on it is the KODI app. Which I know is also available on some gaming systems. What your paying me for is the programming only. $50-60. The rest is for me buying your box...I programi it correctly in an easy to watch way.......and send it to you when I'm done in a day or 2 at most after Amazon ships it to me with my 2 day shipping. Your more than welcome to purchase your own stick or box and send it to me but why would you do that unless you already have purchased one. I get no discount from Amazon so your getting a brand new box, programmed and shipped to you within a week from the time I receive a Paypal notification from you. I really don't think anyone is going to do all this any cheaper. I bought a standalone box with KODI already programmed on it my first introduction to Kodi. I spent over $200 for the box and a keyboard and it now sits on my tv stand without use since I discovered you can program the Amazon units. The little remote is nice too compared to my first box. Easy Peasy once get you over a small learning curve everyone goes through.

No one will beat that price and help walk you thru any issue you might have at first setting it up. And you always have access to me should you just need some simple questions answered. I should have asked for more from you guys but I'm just starting out trying to make a couple bucks by programming these. In fact this price isn't set in stone later down the road. Word of mouth will travel fast good or bad. I'm confident I didn't get in over my head unless a get a shitload of order off the bat.

These boxes are are the reason cable companies are jacking up their prices for Internet only services. Guys cut they cable, jack their internet speed up a little with their monthly cable savings and go that route. So the cable companies are now offering streaming services of their own because they don't want to lose your income no matter what route we go. But they also will NEVER offer you what I will program for you. NEVER!.
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

Lol. You were just like me when I started out Try. These questions will seem silly in a week if you get one.

Yes. You plug it into a power source and a small remote comes with it to channel surf. All I do is surf all day with it. You can also watch the movies that are not even in the Theatres sometimes. I watched Furious 7 a day after it came out and it was clear enough to watch. But the new ones are just like the bootlegs ones you buy off the streets. But with this....in a week or 2 someone puts up a hi def copy and your watching 1080 p in a week or 2. I usually pass on those till they become better. Too much other hi def stuff to watch.

Once your hard wire connected you go into your settings no different than if you were connecting with a tablet or iPhone. Same exact process.

From what your saying your telling me your Chromecast setup it aeems as that's a cumbersome unit. And why they don't sell many these days. They discount the shit out of them lately. Completely different. You get a remote and you change channels no different than you would your tv. It's just a bit different process as your going in and out of apps Instead of changing an actual cable channel. It's easy Try. Trust me here. Your worrying about something here you don't need to.

Paypal
bushay44@yahoo.com

$150 box
$100 stick.
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

I dont have a TV I have a wireless HD projector which has HDMI inputs on the remote box. So i would need audio. Your amazon box looks like it has an audio output? what is the best solution for audio?
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

That's a question you need to ask someone else Focker. Have no idea about this route. If you find a positive answer, shouldn't be an issue. I'd try and ask this question on the Amazon site in the review section. If you can hook up a.n Amazon stick and make it work....then this will work as well.
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

Ok... Here's some views of my tv screen I'm watching out here in my garage. First view in a partial list of tonight's games that are available to watch

then the 6-7 network channels and what's showing as I snapped this

then in the movie app Genesis a partial list of popular movies to watch. Just click and play.

finally the Genesis main option page showing the genres and sub forums to click on and browse.

I showed we'd my buddy today when he stopped to pick up his box this afternoon. I searched Paul Newman and every single movie he's ever been in popped up. It really is amazing this thing.


 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

does your setup have Optical audio Focker?

Asked my friend your question and this was his reply.


I wouldn't know for sure unless I had the brand and model # of his projector. I'm assuming if it is a current or modern projector, he shouldn't have any problems. Optical output is an audio output that you would plug into a surround sound or sound bar. Some tvs have optical inputs and outputs.
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

This guy makes this app sound tougher than it really is but you get a good view of the sports in just this one single app.

[video=youtube;G3A6RHc-agI]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3A6RHc-agI[/video]
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

For less then the price of the NFL package for one season you get Every sport package for ten years...if not longer... Pretty much a no brainier... Bushay should be charging triple and it would still be the bargain if a lifetime
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

No. Not this in peticular. The Kodi app popped up in the Amazon App Store and shortly after Amazon had it removed. But I side load everything thru Dropbox. And there's several different ways to put Kodi on a firebox. Programmers were already putting Kodi on Amazon boxes and sticks long before the Kodi app was available to download.

They may one day figure out how to stop this. But it's similar to cable companies being concerned with you downloading pirating movies. You or the cable company isn't doing anything illegal. Again...they want the guys making the movies available for download. All I'm doing is showing you (with Kodi) where to go to watch the movie. People get letters from their cable company all the time stating something in the effect of.....we have detected you are on a list of individuals downloading free movies. Please stop or face a fine. Your cable company send these out because there's pressure from above for them to ....not be apart of this. Yet if it were Inforcible on there end, they would lose you as a monthly customer supplementing their income like clockwork every month. Not going to happen. And Amazon is in the same boat. Amazon deep down doesn't care what you do with their boxes and sticks because it's sales for them. They're getting their piece of $40 or $100 every time someone buys one. They don't want that to stop. Guys are doing what I'm trying to do here on a much larger scale. Selling on eBay and even Amazon itself with loaded sticks and boxes. I'm just guessing but I'm a freckle on a large persons ass compared to people mass producing these already.

And even if this were to happen down the road.....you still have your stick or box to watch Netflix or Hulu or whatever else Amazon offers on their fire sticks. Your just out the $50-60 I asked for to program it. And it would have paid for itself with your first month of watching sports or movies or a PPV fight or MMA.

Theres a hundred facebook groups out there with multi thousands of members trading information about this everyday. This isn't a fad or going away anytime soon. Your internet companies are now selling streaming services like I mentioned earlier so they don't lose your revenue. If they lose you as a cable TV watcher.......they want to keep you as a streamer. And in turn are raising the monthly price of Internet. Because they know you can't go without that.
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

Busy looks cool

I did not see a screen photo with the usual type listing of cable TV stations the CNN, TBS, Discovery, ESPN, well known established cable station types. I assume there is a pre loaded APP with those basic cable type line ups also in this?
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

Amazing the guy making this video doesn't think to turn off the goddam background music
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

Yes. They are all there and available for the most part Try. That's what the other apps provide. I just wanted anyone new to this to get the basics down by putting the 3 basic apps on the front page with easy access. Once you understand how you can watch movies and network TV and then all the sports you want, you can venture to other area in Kodi and watch whatever you want. I recently found in an app called "one channel" a section where people make playlist of things they personally like to watch. There's litterly thousands of lists you can click on for instance.....one might be called..."My scary movies". You click on his list and 100 of the best older or modern horror movies are there for you to one click and watch. Or "Mob movies" all the Casino or Godfather or Donnie Darko movies all in one place.

Theres very few few channels you cannot watch. Very few. I was watching a hockey game from the 70s the other day in black and white. It's incredible what you can pull up. But I'm not saying there aren't glitches and issues from time to time. People stop making apps you like and you need to find another as your go to app. Or there is buffering sometimes when you start a movie or watch a sporting event. It usually clears up in a short period of time. And this is the reason a bar owner couldn't buy one and charge a fee at the door to watch Mayweather and Manny because it may freeze a little or buffer. But for you or I....you just get used to it and except there will be problems from time to time. Remember....there is no monthly fee. You have a minimal amount of money invested in this. Too many people already have cut their cable cord and said.........you know what.......to save me from paying comcast $150-200 a month......I'll deal with this. I'm not saying for anyone of you to cut your cord............but this is how the people who do........do it.

Ill post out a few more photos of my setup Try in a little bit. To give you a little better overview.
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

does it get "zapped" every now and then? if yes do we send it back to you to reprogram?

i had a pansat free to air satellite receiver for over 5 years that gave me every channel dish network had

occasionly dish would zap the signal and i reprogramed the reciever downloading the new bin file from a free to air site on internet

your stuff sound great just curious if above potential probs could arise

good luck and thanks
 
Re: Amazon FireTv and Firesticks

No. No zapping at all. But apps come and go. Stop and start. Over time you will need to learn and use a little common sense about how to go about updating or replacing one when it does. And that's one of the reasons these are not for everyone. My 20 year old has one in her room and uses it everyday to watch her shows. My 11'year old grandson can use it with ease. But my wife is just not a tech type person and needs me to find shows for her on it all the time. So I bought a Roku for her to watch the same movies but there is no live tv on a Roku. It's a game of playing what's best for you. I'm pretty advanced now and can fix and side load just about any app. And YouTube and Facebook groups will,assist you with anything you need and are big time informative. With cable and direct tv you get flawless programming where anything were to go wrong you on the phone in a heartbeat to complain. You pay $150 a month for that. You pay nothing a month here. Nothing....unless you want to subscribe to a pay app where all your stuff is in 1080 HD. There is also apps to give you a good share of your regular programming similar to cable. For $20-30 a month. But cord cutters will,say why are you paying if you really want to cut the cord completely. Everything you want is available through Kodi. Simply depends on your level of comfortibilty. Weather you end up still paying a little or not. I pay nothing because it's all free if you have the time and willingness to learn, You will soon learn there is a level of programming that's right and comfortable for you.

A good example I can use is when TIVO first came on the scene. They advertised it as "A whole new way to watch tv." Instead of flicking through your program guide....you scrolling through your season passes on TIVO. With Kodi......you will now be watching all your programming through an app. You learn and adapt. Same think here. Just a different format.

i failed to mention I also put a program guide much like your cable company or direct tv on these. You'll love that as well.
 
