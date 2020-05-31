Antifa is now designated as a terror group

SlipperyPete

TheGuesser said:
Who is Antifa? Empty action by an empty Idiot.
You and I are 'card carrying libtards' but I have never heard any other libtard mention Antifa EVER!!!

Yet Republicans seem to know soooo much about them

Same with Alinsky. (I think, that is the name)

Who the fukk is he?????

And if he is sooo influential for my thoughts, how come I dont know anything about him????
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

SlipperyPete said:
You and I are 'card carrying libtards' but I have never heard any other libtard mention Antifa EVER!!!

Yet Republicans seem to know soooo much about them

Same with Alinsky. (I think, that is the name)

Who the fukk is he?????

And if he is sooo influential for my thoughts, how come I dont know anything about him????
Same shot, different day. Still waiting for my Soros checks. Antifa is their new Boogeyman. Only real Boogeyman I know is this guy.
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

We know why Birdie is so gung ho about this: anti-semitic tropes.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/sergei...ok-blame-george-soros-for-riots/#7718597e4100

Right-Wing Conspiracists Pull From Old Playbook: Blame George Soros For Riots
Updated May 30, 2020, 04:38pm EDT
TOPLINE

As Minnesota officials blamed violent protests on organized groups from out of state, far-right commentators on Twitter increasingly began blaming billionaire George Soros for playing a shadowy role behind the riots taking place in cities across the country—employing an old conspiracy theory based on false information and anti-semitic tropes.

Right-wing conservatives claim Soros is to blame for the protests.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, confirmed Saturday that outside forces had infiltrated the protests in order to cause mayhem.
State authorities said they were monitoring alleged criminals online, including posts from suspected white supremacist groups trying to incite violence by promoting looting and mayhem in Minneapolis.
But many right-wing conservatives have begun to resurrect an old conspiracy theory about billionaire George Soros—who is a major donor to liberal and progressive causes—to make unsubstantiated claims that he is the mastermind behind organizing protests and riots.
Soros has poured billions into his philanthropic Open Society Foundations, which funds projects around the world to advance democracy and also domestically funds politically charged organizations ranging from Planned Parenthood to Black Lives Matter, which are often involved in grassroots protests.
 
raiders72001

raiders72001

In “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” published last week by Melville House, the historian Mark Bray presents the Battle of Cable Street as a potent symbol of how to stop Fascism: a strong, unified coalition outnumbered and humiliated Fascists to such an extent that their movement fizzled. For many members of contemporary anti-Fascist groups, the incident remains central to their mythology, a kind of North Star in the fight against Fascism and white supremacy across Europe and, increasingly, the United States. According to Bray, Antifa (pronounced an-tee-fah) “can variously be described as a kind of ideology, an identity, a tendency or milieu, or an activity of self-defense.” It’s a leaderless, horizontal movement whose roots lie in various leftist causes—Communism, anarchism, Socialism, anti-racism. The movement’s profile has surged since Antifa activists engaged in a wave of property destruction during Donald Trump’s Inauguration—when one masked figure famously punched the white supremacist Richard Spencer in the face—and ahead of a planned appearance, in February, by Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley, which was cancelled. At the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a number of Antifa activists, carrying sticks, blocked entrances to Emancipation Park, where white supremacists planned to gather. Fights broke out; some Antifa activists reportedly sprayed chemicals and threw paint-filled balloons. Multiple clergy members credited activists with saving their lives. Fox News reported that a White House petition urging that Antifa be labelled a terrorist organization had received more than a hundred thousand signatures.
https://www.newyorker.com/books/page-turner/an-intimate-history-of-antifa
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

raiders72001 said:
US Intelligence knows exactly who is involved in Antifa.
Sure they do. When is Soros gonna be arrested?

Antifa doesn't know who is involved in Antifa, since it doesn't exist as an organization.

It’s a leaderless, horizontal movement whose roots lie in various leftist causes—Communism, anarchism, Socialism, anti-racism.
 
raiders72001

raiders72001

TheGuesser said:
Sure they do. When is Soros gonna be arrested?

Antifa doesn't know who is involved in Antifa, since it doesn't exist as an organization.

It’s a leaderless, horizontal movement whose roots lie in various leftist causes—Communism, anarchism, Socialism, anti-racism.
You libs are clueless. You never even heard of the group until yesterday.
 
TheGuesser

TheGuesser

raiders72001 said:
You libs are clueless. You never even heard of the group until yesterday.
I've heard of you insane nutcase Cultists crediting any violent acts by Patriots, in response to being attacked by Fascists, as Antifa. And they are in a sense. It's Anti Fascist actions. But an actual organization called Antifa, is largely a figment of you insane Cultist's overactive imagination. When is Soros gonna be arrested, since you nutcases think he runs "Anifa", and they are now designated as a terror group?
 
