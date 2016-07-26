Bad timing

I know Matt no one cares what i bet however I'm not the one sneaking my way back onto someone's handle that blocked me. That'd be you.

You can say all you want about me as it has no affect on me but you can't dispute I'm a winner. I don't need to past post, I don't need to give out both sides, have never needed or wanted to sell plays. I just work my ass off and make my monthly nut.

I used twitter to track myself so I wouldn't bother computer bob anymore have never wanted anyone to follow my plays or advice.. I'm the opposite of you on just about every level. I've always been fair towards you all I was asking that you show the same courtesy.



Jk if you could please lock up this thread or delete it I'd appreciate it. I have nothing in common with the views posted in it and it's not beneficial to anyone interested in gaming and hurts the eyes of those who use logic to come to conclusions.

Thanks, Eddie