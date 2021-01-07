John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
In a normal NFL season under the old 12-team playoff format, the Bills and Saints this week would be resting for the Divisional Round while the Colts and Bears would have been eliminated from the postseason.
Instead, the #2 seeds in the AFC and NFC are forced into action and the #7 seeds are simply glad to be part of the expanded playoff format.
Will the NFL go to a 16-team playoff format next season?
Seems like the growing trend in professional sports is to expand the playoff format.
