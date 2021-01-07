Bills and Saints

In a normal NFL season under the old 12-team playoff format, the Bills and Saints this week would be resting for the Divisional Round while the Colts and Bears would have been eliminated from the postseason.

Instead, the #2 seeds in the AFC and NFC are forced into action and the #7 seeds are simply glad to be part of the expanded playoff format.

Will the NFL go to a 16-team playoff format next season?

Seems like the growing trend in professional sports is to expand the playoff format.
 
Part of what made Philly's fourth-quarter strategy to surrender against the desperate Redskins so disturbing was the subpar play of all four NFC East teams this season.

Yuk!
 
BINGO!

I get it while the Giants are upset. But hard to be upset when you won as many games as the last place team in the NFC West. You lost TEN game, G-men. TEN! Losing a Bo Derek number of games in a 16 game season is not something to then cry about not making the playoffs.

Bills and Saints should both win - Saints easier than Bills. And the fact both would be at home the next week against a team that also played this week makes things a little more even.

I think the Chefs are gonna struggle next week. Their star players will have been off for 3 weeks. I think the Titans/Ravens winner is a very live dog to go to a place with little-to-no fans and win SU
 
