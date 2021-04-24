Carry on, Bruce

It’s time to fully expose the greatest injustice I have ever seen in my lifetimeHopefully , this podcast wakes people up, Joe’s reputation and legacy restored , and Jerry finally gets a fair trial where someone , anyone , presents some evidenceOn November 5th 2011 Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly announced the indictment of former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky on 48 counts related to child sexual abuse. The only eye witness in this case was former Penn State quarterback, graduate assistant and wide receiver coach, Mike McQueary. Kelly reported that on March 1, 2002 McQueary witnessed Sandusky sodomizing a boy in a Penn State shower. We now know, and these facts are not in dispute, that the state got the month, the date and the year of the incident wrong and that McQueary never claimed to have witnessed sodomy. Episode One tracks the investigative work of journalist John Ziegler as he puts the pieces of this puzzle together.