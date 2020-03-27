COVID-19 report from my nurse friend in the hospital

Tonight. Here are direct quotes

” i can’t believe how understaffed we are and the PPE we have compared to rest of world
the virus doesn’t differentiate , we intubated a 23 year old today
it’s crazy in here, been here 3 hours and we had seven rapid responses so far , insane
we have moms and babies with covid
we don’t have enough room in our morgue. ,using trucks with freezers and senior center across street“

living in NY right now is experiencing life in a war zone. This is an unbelievable and unimaginable horror
I am scared and anxiety is also inexplicable
 
Your "nurse friend" took time out of her crazy day to text you this?
 
My neighbor is a trauma nurse at UMC in Las Vegas. Spoke with her briefly and she was surprised at how normal of a day it was today. She stated they were focused on keeping beds open for the anticipated uptick in numbers. Last week it was "can you keep an eye on our house?" Today she was home by 5. Hopefully that's a good sign.
 
yes, they get breaks, I was arranging buying her crew dinner. There’s a big movement in NY to contribute to these amazing medical staff warriors. At 7 pm nightly people stand on balcony and applaud them as a way of thanking and supporting them. It was authentic direct quote , why would someone living this fabricate facts. Crazy line of thinking. Anyway, people set up charities that send meals to hospitals.
 
The front lines. These people are Saints.

You know who is being under recognized in all this? People working at grocery stores. Those are the front lines right now in a different sense. And these people make pennies.

God help them..
 
It's mental illness
 
Good to hear.

On March 17, it was announced Nevada casinos would be closed for 30 days.

All room reservations were canceled from March 18 to April 16.
 
Atlantic City casinos at last word closed for at least 2 weeks here in the Northeast around the same time of the Last Vegas snnouncement. However news reports are speculating realisticslly that it could be all tolled approximately more like 2 months, as a new target is set for Mid-May depending upon warranting conditions.
 
