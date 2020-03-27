COVID-19 report from my nurse friend in the hospital

Tonight. Here are direct quotes



” i can’t believe how understaffed we are and the PPE we have compared to rest of world

the virus doesn’t differentiate , we intubated a 23 year old today

it’s crazy in here, been here 3 hours and we had seven rapid responses so far , insane

we have moms and babies with covid

we don’t have enough room in our morgue. ,using trucks with freezers and senior center across street“



living in NY right now is experiencing life in a war zone. This is an unbelievable and unimaginable horror

I am scared and anxiety is also inexplicable