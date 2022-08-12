Detroit Lions 2022 Season Thread

mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
Here is the long awaited Detroit Lions 2022 season thread.

Will start off with the strangest dichotomy this season:

The odds of Dan Campbell to be the first coach fired this season is +1000

Odds to be first #NFL coach fired in 2022 (@betonline_ag):
Matt Rhule (+300)
Mike McCarthy (+500)
Pete Carroll (+600)
Frank Reich (+700)
Ron Rivera (+800)
Kevin Stefanski (10/1)
Dan Campbell (10/1)
Kliff Kingsbury (12/1)
Mike Vrabel (12/1)
Robert Saleh (14/1)
Arthur Smith (14/1)

Dan Campbell is also the favorite at +1200 to be voted coach of the year!

Anyway, the Lions have become a public betting team after their appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks.

NFL bettors absolutely love the Lions, who are getting their 'Hard Knocks' close up

For the August 2022 EOG Challenge, I did take the Lions +1 in their opening preseason game (the only pre season home game) which is tonight. I see the line is now Lions -2.5. So maybe I will catch a break.

Stay tuned with further insight to the Lions from a betting perspective all this seaons.

Dell Dude, what say you?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top