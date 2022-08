Here is the long awaited Detroit Lions 2022 season thread.Will start off with the strangest dichotomy this season:The odds of Dan Campbell to be the first coach fired this season is +1000Odds to be first #NFL coach fired in 2022 ( @betonline_ag ):Matt Rhule (+300)Mike McCarthy (+500)Pete Carroll (+600)Frank Reich (+700)Ron Rivera (+800)Kevin Stefanski (10/1)Dan Campbell (10/1)Kliff Kingsbury (12/1)Mike Vrabel (12/1)Robert Saleh (14/1)Arthur Smith (14/1)Dan Campbell is also the favorite at +1200 to be voted coach of the year!Anyway, the Lions have become a public betting team after their appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks.For the August 2022 EOG Challenge, I did take the Lions +1 in their opening preseason game (the only pre season home game) which is tonight. I see the line is now Lions -2.5. So maybe I will catch a break.Stay tuned with further insight to the Lions from a betting perspective all this seaons.Dell Dude, what say you?