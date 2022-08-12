mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Here is the long awaited Detroit Lions 2022 season thread.
Will start off with the strangest dichotomy this season:
The odds of Dan Campbell to be the first coach fired this season is +1000
Odds to be first #NFL coach fired in 2022 (@betonline_ag):
Matt Rhule (+300)
Mike McCarthy (+500)
Pete Carroll (+600)
Frank Reich (+700)
Ron Rivera (+800)
Kevin Stefanski (10/1)
Dan Campbell (10/1)
Kliff Kingsbury (12/1)
Mike Vrabel (12/1)
Robert Saleh (14/1)
Arthur Smith (14/1)
Dan Campbell is also the favorite at +1200 to be voted coach of the year!
Anyway, the Lions have become a public betting team after their appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks.
NFL bettors absolutely love the Lions, who are getting their 'Hard Knocks' close up
For the August 2022 EOG Challenge, I did take the Lions +1 in their opening preseason game (the only pre season home game) which is tonight. I see the line is now Lions -2.5. So maybe I will catch a break.
Stay tuned with further insight to the Lions from a betting perspective all this seaons.
Dell Dude, what say you?
Will start off with the strangest dichotomy this season:
The odds of Dan Campbell to be the first coach fired this season is +1000
Odds to be first #NFL coach fired in 2022 (@betonline_ag):
Matt Rhule (+300)
Mike McCarthy (+500)
Pete Carroll (+600)
Frank Reich (+700)
Ron Rivera (+800)
Kevin Stefanski (10/1)
Dan Campbell (10/1)
Kliff Kingsbury (12/1)
Mike Vrabel (12/1)
Robert Saleh (14/1)
Arthur Smith (14/1)
Dan Campbell is also the favorite at +1200 to be voted coach of the year!
Anyway, the Lions have become a public betting team after their appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks.
NFL bettors absolutely love the Lions, who are getting their 'Hard Knocks' close up
For the August 2022 EOG Challenge, I did take the Lions +1 in their opening preseason game (the only pre season home game) which is tonight. I see the line is now Lions -2.5. So maybe I will catch a break.
Stay tuned with further insight to the Lions from a betting perspective all this seaons.
Dell Dude, what say you?