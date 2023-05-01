Detroit Lions 2023 Season Thread

As many of you know, I've been a faithful Lions fan forever, and a season ticket holder for 20+ years. (you also know I will bet against them if that's the play too, i'm able to separate both emotionally, being a fan vs betting against them)



I've had prepaid parking for the last 15 years. The lot is a block from the stadium and with how the freeways are in the area of Ford Field, it's really easy in and out of this particular lot. I've paid $50 per game per year, it has never changed. I called to renew for the 2023 season. The parking lot sent an email back basically saying "we are not offering season passes this year at 461 Gratiot due to many online reservations. You can reserve at Spot Hero or Park Whiz. (these are places that are like stubhub, but instead of tickets, they offer parking spaces around town). You can also show up on game day and pay the daily rate. If you have any more questions, feel free to contact me, regards."



So I went to these apps to see what they are about, and how they work. For the lot that I've paid $50 consistently over time, for the up coming USFL season games at Ford Field (Michigan Panthers and Philly play their home games there), my lot is charging $95! for a fu*king USFL game. when it comes to Lions game days, or even if they get a prime time game, what's it going to be? $150 to park there? Playoff game, $200????



I get they are trying to get all that they can, especially with the hype of a winning season, etc. But at least give your faithful customers some sort of a discount. I've supported this lot when at best they were 50 to 75% full because the team sucked that bad.



Anyway, plenty of places to park, it will be interesting to see if there's collusion around the stadium with all lots increasing their prices.



Finally, I'm a realist, and I know if you go to other NFL cities, parking as close as I am costs much more than I have been paying. We've gotten a pretty good discount due to the team being so inept for so long. Even the tickets have held their ground. If the team becomes a playoff team and improves, I know the tickets will increase dramatically because the Lions can do whatever they want.



Anyway, that's my rant....welcome to the Lions 2023 season thread!