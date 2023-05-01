mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Welcome to the Detroit Lions 2023 season thread. As with any Detroit Lions fan, many of us have never enjoyed watching out team get to the Super Bowl, let alone hosting playoff games. Heck, it's been 31 years since the Lions last won a playoff game. We did manage to win the NFL championship in 1957. My former bowling teammate was 8 years old at the time and missed the game because he came down with the flu, and thus has been waiting for success like everyone else in Detroit.
Things are looking promising for the 2023 season. Lions are favored to win the division, I have them at +175, for the first time in as long as I can remember.
It's difficult to come to a conclusion of what the pundits say about the Lions 2023 draft, for everyone one gushes about it, you can find another who say the Lions flopped.
Guess we will have to wait how this all plays out on the field. Until then, it gives the talk show guys something to talk about, like Valenti, trying to figure things out.
