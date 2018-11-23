Fezzik For November...

Fezzik is a puppet to RJ Bell. The weekly podcast that RJ does on podcast one and his nightly show is a constant mocking of Fezzik and his reasoning for his plays or his power rankings. It is almost comical how Fezzik tries to give a backless reasoning for a play and have RJ question him on it and literally in seconds Fezzik will back pedal on his reasoning as if he didn't believe that he would be questioned on it.



Ken Thompson....a radio guy has better reasoning behind his plays than Fezzik.



2004 Fezzik would laugh at 2018 Fezzik. A wife and kids has killed his sports betting on sides and totals.....but he can't make money selling his derivatives to joe public.