Fezzik For November...

Not a November to remember.
Maybe in December.
Winner stays.Three's game for a rematch in December.
You'll have a shot at a rematch in January (if necessary) and then we'll move on with other competitors.
If you pay disregard full game stuff & play the derivative (he mentions) assuming close to the vig. He hasn't changed. For every 7-3 run plus 9.5 units, a current run 1-5 -12.50 follows.
Winner stays.
SC is only an hour show.SVP should mock the touts as a weekly feature.
Plenty of humor there.
Fezzik is a puppet to RJ Bell. The weekly podcast that RJ does on podcast one and his nightly show is a constant mocking of Fezzik and his reasoning for his plays or his power rankings. It is almost comical how Fezzik tries to give a backless reasoning for a play and have RJ question him on it and literally in seconds Fezzik will back pedal on his reasoning as if he didn't believe that he would be questioned on it.
Ken Thompson....a radio guy has better reasoning behind his plays than Fezzik.
2004 Fezzik would laugh at 2018 Fezzik. A wife and kids has killed his sports betting on sides and totals.....but he can't make money selling his derivatives to joe public.
What is his record for the year?
Only ComptrBob knows for sure.
Fezzik off the rocking chair with Pit -3 as his Sunday night GOY.
What a mush.Fezzik off the rocking chair with Pit -3 as his Sunday night GOY.
Fezz pointed out this phenomenon when Doctor Bob became a father.
Hard to have it all.