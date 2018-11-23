Fezzik For November...

Three's game for a rematch in December.

You'll have a shot at a rematch in January (if necessary) and then we'll move on with other competitors.
 
If you pay disregard full game stuff & play the derivative (he mentions) assuming close to the vig. He hasn't changed. For every 7-3 run plus 9.5 units, a current run 1-5 -12.50 follows.
 
Heim said:
If you pay disregard full game stuff & play the derivative (he mentions) assuming close to the vig. He hasn't changed. For every 7-3 run plus 9.5 units, a current run 1-5 -12.50 follows.
Derivatives versus full game.

Some guys can win for themselves with derivative betting and lose for others with full-game action.

Not enough liquidity in the derivative marketplace.
 
Fezzik is a puppet to RJ Bell. The weekly podcast that RJ does on podcast one and his nightly show is a constant mocking of Fezzik and his reasoning for his plays or his power rankings. It is almost comical how Fezzik tries to give a backless reasoning for a play and have RJ question him on it and literally in seconds Fezzik will back pedal on his reasoning as if he didn't believe that he would be questioned on it.

Ken Thompson....a radio guy has better reasoning behind his plays than Fezzik.

2004 Fezzik would laugh at 2018 Fezzik. A wife and kids has killed his sports betting on sides and totals.....but he can't make money selling his derivatives to joe public.
 
Sportsrmylife said:
Fezzik is a puppet to RJ Bell. The weekly podcast that RJ does on podcast one and his nightly show is a constant mocking of Fezzik and his reasoning for his plays or his power rankings. It is almost comical how Fezzik tries to give a backless reasoning for a play and have RJ question him on it and literally in seconds Fezzik will back pedal on his reasoning as if he didn't believe that he would be questioned on it.

Ken Thompson....a radio guy has better reasoning behind his plays than Fezzik.

2004 Fezzik would laugh at 2018 Fezzik. A wife and kids has killed his sports betting on sides and totals.....but he can't make money selling his derivatives to joe public.
Good post, Sporty. Fezz has talked about this. After he became a Dad...he scaled back his work-hours substantially and is now just taking the cash.
 
Here's an update:

L10: 2-8 -16.80 (I kid u not)

November: 17-19 -13.60
 
Of course the +3.99u would be ok if fezzik gave his plays for free. But since it is November that means 11 months of paying for picks which means he isnt winning money for anyone who isnt betting a dime a unit. Which means 2 and 3 dime plays. Just like how the bet like a pro program seamlessly disappeared....he doesnt have clients betting those amounts on everything he releases.

Fezzik is just a man who spits out what his clients are thinking so that he can keep the lights on his house.
 
Fezzik hasn't had a BLAP client in over 17 months. I don't know why Fezzik keeps sending in picks for a service no one is even a subscriber to.
 
Heim said:
Fezzik off the rocking chair with Pit -3 as his Sunday night GOY.
Current score: Los Angeles Chargers 30 Pittsburgh Steelers 30 with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers are set to receive the kickoff.
 
Charger losses to Chiefs, Rams and resurgent Broncos...think they're for real.
 
Last edited:
Cant wait to hear RJ break fezziks balls on the radio show for this play. The over under of the woulda coulda shoulda excuses for fenic is 4.5.
 
I also heard Fezz liked the New York Giants over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

He picked the wrong game for his GOY.
 
John Kelly said:
Fezz pointed out this phenomenon when Doctor Bob became a father.

Hard to have it all.
Even effects players. Baffled by Buster Posey's lack of power in recent years? I heard him say that he stopped lifting weights after the birth of his first child.
 
