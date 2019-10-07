Fezzik----New Meaning To Mr. October

Rough week 2-8 on full game stuff -14.25. Maybe Fezz got lucky & ComptrBob never got the 8 losses text.

We move on...
 
Oh boy...Pregame subscribers getting restless. Fezzik not including all his losers in overall record is stirring up more controversy than China and NBA, as follows:


"Steve, as a customer of yours for the past two years, I want to say you have provided insight and experience that have been valuable in my betting success. With that said, if this cfl issue isn't addressed further here, I will end my subscriptions moving forward.

Part of the reason I subscribe to your service is because of the accuracy of Bob's data and the transparency you are willing to give with your pick history. Given you seem ok letting these inaccuracies in accounting go to better your record, I am losing faith in your reliability."
 
I'm sure things are lining up for either multiple three unit plays in a day or a massive never seen before this spot is too good to pass up four unit play.

No record for four unit plays so massive marketing opportunity for "this is the biggest play in the history of pregame...get it now for $9".
 
if at this points, there are still people willing to pay for his picks... well they deserve to be fleeced.

Fezzik has 15 years of documented losing.

What else would they expect?
 
if at this points, there are still people willing to pay for his picks... well they deserve to be fleeced.

Fezzik has 15 years of documented losing.

What else would they expect?
yes but RJ has a daily show on fox sports with over 200 affiliates. there are new listeners coming every week that hear that fezzik is the only two time supercontest winner for the first time that jump on board. they buy find out what he really is and leave. then RJ has to rinse and repeat. His "marathon" record is never mentioned and neither was the fact he got his dick kicked in this past week in football.

brad powers is getting beat up in college football even though he is a football expert with "all the college knowledge". RJ has a skill at spinning losers to look like winners.
 
I little update on Fezzy Wezzy from his customers.

9/28/19 Saturday (9/26/19 6:23am) ColSt/UtSt UNDER 72 [24-34] CFB 3 W 3
9/28/19 Saturday (9/26/19 6:23am) Hou/N Tex OVER 59 [46-25] CFB 3 W 3
9/28/19 Saturday (9/28/19 6:58pm) Nebr 2H +7.5 [7-10] CFB 2 W 2

YTD +1.90u

Low point in a long time. Can things keep improving for Fenic?

10/4/19 Friday (10/4/19 6:31am) Stl -125 [0-3] MLB 1 L -1.25
10/4/19 Friday (10/4/19 6:31am) Stl F5 -130 [0-1] MLB 1 L -1.3
10/4/19 Friday (10/4/19 6:31am) Stl/Atl F5 UNDER 4.5 -120 [0-1] MLB 2 W 2
10/4/19 Friday (10/4/19 1:22pm) NM/SJ St 2Q OVER 17 -120 [7-20] CFB 2 W 2

YTD -1.85u


10/5/19 Saturday (10/2/19 6:39am) Fla +3 [24-13] CFB 3 W 3
10/5/19 Saturday (10/3/19 8:58am) Okla 1H OVER 37 [21-7] CFB 2 L -2.2
10/5/19 Saturday (10/3/19 8:58am) Vandy OVER 62 [6-31] CFB 3 L -3.3
10/5/19 Saturday (10/5/19 7:52am) Louisville -4 [41-39] CFB 2 L -2.2
10/5/19 Saturday (10/5/19 7:52am) AF/Navy UNDER 47 [25-34] CFB 2 L -2.2
10/5/19 Saturday (10/5/19 2:12pm) Ball St/N Ill 2H UNDER 24 [24-3] CFB 2 L -2.2

YTD -10.95u

10/6/19 Sunday (10/2/19 6:39am) Pit +3.5 [23-26] NFL 3 W 3
10/6/19 Sunday (10/2/19 6:39am) Chi -4.5 [21-24] NFL 2 L -2.2
10/6/19 Sunday (10/5/19 7:22pm) TB +3 [24-31] NFL 3 L -3.3

YTD -13.45u

This record does not include a couple of canadian football losers that his clients got and he didn't include in his record which has ruffled some feathers.
 
The Fox Show always good for a good chuckle. First, any line they spout is from Pregame (didn't know they booked). Secondly RJ's trends are complete short sample trends that seldom win. Today RJ says Fezzik is off studying (lol).
 
Tuesday has been his "study" day since football started. I find the show funny because Fezzik will make up some reason for a play that RJ destroys in one question. The normal conversation is Fezzik giving his rating for a team, RJ questions it, and Fezzik immediately states he has the team too high.

It was comical about the first 50 times it happened. Now it's just sad how Fezzik gets destroyed each day. When RJ isn't on the show Fezzik is like a new guy with all this energy because he won't be questioned on his BS reasons for a play.

Both Brad Powers and Fezzik need to grow a pair when RJ questions them on plays though. Ken Thompson snaps back which is fun to hear. RJ is a complete douchebag.
 
Fezzik was on top of his game when he filled in for Larry Grossman's 'You Can Bet On It' mid 2000. Now a sell out for a commission check.
 
Fezzik was on top of his game when he filled in for Larry Grossman's 'You Can Bet On It' mid 2000. Now a sell out for a commission check.
I forgot about that show, but your right he did host it for a while.
Grossman used to kill touts, but that was before fezzik became one.
 
Grossman challenged Adam Meyer at one point in time.

I faintly remember Meyer hosting some sort of handicapping seminar at the Hard Rock race and sports book.

I think I signed a guest book of Meyer's and gave him my e-mail address.

Here's hoping the FBI doesn't have that information.
 
I remember Meyer on your radio show saying he had customers paying him over 100 thousand dollars for his picks .

He's right where he belongs, locked up.
 
Matt youmans had him on a show and said on air that adam bet 55000 to win 50000 on a play.

It was a 7 game contest and i think meyer went 2-5 that week.

Other shows meyer was suppose to be on but something would come up and he'd send some other dude who couldnt explain anything.

You could almost hear youmans swearing during commercial breaks.
 
I guess being locked in the bunker on Tuesday didn't help Fez. RJ must have sent him an e mail to put out a Wednesday play and his La Laf takes a dump. When RJ says to make a play you better pull something out of your ass or you get demoted to SportsMemo.
 
I wonder which college expert Fezzik got that play from last night. I see that Bryan Leonard didn't have a play on the game. Maybe someone from that famous Tuesday group is leaking the college stuff to Steve.
 
Who knows who gave him the game. I've never seen Fezzik win long term or even back to back years in college football. Half of his Tuesday group from 10 years ago aren't even in the sports handicapping business anymore. Not a real impressive group.
 
Who knows who gave him the game. I've never seen Fezzik win long term or even back to back years in college football. Half of his Tuesday group from 10 years ago aren't even in the sports handicapping business anymore. Not a real impressive group.
I cant remember what where I saw the video but it had some footage of the Tuesday group. It might have been following John Netto for a super bowl week. Anyway it was a collection of old handicappers and some wannabes. I think Ken Thompson was in the group with Alf Mus (can't remember how to spell his last name). Not exactly a collection of knives you would use to slice up warm butter.
 
John Netto was a stock and futures trader. He knew "jack" about football. How about Tim Truschel? He lost so much money gambling he had to sell his company and get a real job. Ted Sevransky? 50% coin flipper for his career. Ken Thompson the used car salesman can't even hit 50% if you gave him the score at halftime. Oh yea, that Tuesday group was a rousing success. It was like who can be the sharpest and duck out of the restaurant without paying the bill.
 
Another 3 unit dump yesterday with NE under but more stick saves with props. I'd love to know Fezzik's full game numbers
without fg under 45.5 yards -145 stuff.
 
John Netto was a stock and futures trader. He knew "jack" about football. How about Tim Truschel? He lost so much money gambling he had to sell his company and get a real job. Ted Sevransky? 50% coin flipper for his career. Ken Thompson the used car salesman can't even hit 50% if you gave him the score at halftime. Oh yea, that Tuesday group was a rousing success. It was like who can be the sharpest and duck out of the restaurant without paying the bill.
best voices in my lifetime

sinatra
vin scully
truschel
 
John Netto was a stock and futures trader. He knew "jack" about football. How about Tim Truschel? He lost so much money gambling he had to sell his company and get a real job. Ted Sevransky? 50% coin flipper for his career. Ken Thompson the used car salesman can't even hit 50% if you gave him the score at halftime. Oh yea, that Tuesday group was a rousing success. It was like who can be the sharpest and duck out of the restaurant without paying the bill.
Is trushel working behind the scenes of a tout site now. I think tim and the prez worked on a site before sportsmemo started. I think it was who2beton.
 
Truschel isn't connected at all with sports. anymore He went on tilt during a bad run and i heard lost over 250K. He was forced to sell SportsMemo to Teddy "No Covers" Sevransky and one or two over handicappers from that site. He now works a 9-5 job doing something else.
 
Where to you go on NFL totals hype when you lose your Total of the Year in mid-October? What comes in November,
the Daylight Savings Total of the Year?
 
The saddest part about Fezzik putting a total of the year was he didn't take 5 minutes to check the weather forecast on Wednesday, 4 days before the game was to be played. If he had and saw the awful forecast he would have pulled the game of the year tag and probably not even have posted the play. When RJ tells you to fire on a play you better put it up and damn early for some soak time to get sales. RJ likes to act like an innocent bystander but he's the one pulling all the puppet strings. Don't let anything he says or denies fool you.
 
The saddest part about Fezzik putting a total of the year was he didn't take 5 minutes to check the weather forecast on Wednesday, 4 days before the game was to be played. If he had and saw the awful forecast he would have pulled the game of the year tag and probably not even have posted the play. When RJ tells you to fire on a play you better put it up and damn early for some soak time to get sales. RJ likes to act like an innocent bystander but he's the one pulling all the puppet strings. Don't let anything he says or denies fool you.
RJ really feels his oats on the podcast and daily show. He constantly breaks Fezzik and Brad's balls about stuff. Constantly rips Fezzik for his supercontest selections and his reasons for plays. Those both guys give that nervous laugh when RJ tries to say something funny in the same way an employee does when the boss says something dumb but you laugh to make him feel good.

RJ is such a conman it's disgusting. He LOVES the sound of his own voice. He talks 95% of the time on his shows. The only person who doesn't take his shit is Ken Thompson. Ken snaps back on RJ anytime he can. It's funny at times.

I have no idea how much money pregame makes but the fact that he gets in front of the Colin Cowherd crowd (and that wiseguy segment is the biggest piece of bullshit around. It's just RJ and Fezzik agreeing with the play. He isn't asking any wiseguys what they think) and the daily show he is getting a lot of people to believe his con game that his handicappers know anything.

Fezzik blows in all sports. Powers is a puppet. It is amazing at the bullshit he puts out there.
 
lol at Fezzik who thought he was getting value with a team like NYG -3 because Barkley coming back is worth a point and one half.

Is there a back out there worth a point and one half after being out 3-4 games?

Now let's see if Tua is worth 7 points. Fezzik putting him in the same stratosphere as Brady.
 
Everytime and i mean everytime that rj asks fezzik how much a player is worth his default answer is a half point to a point.

He is crazy to think his numbers are better than the market.
 
