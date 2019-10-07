Fezzik----New Meaning To Mr. October

Oh boy...Pregame subscribers getting restless. Fezzik not including all his losers in overall record is stirring up more controversy than China and NBA, as follows:
"Steve, as a customer of yours for the past two years, I want to say you have provided insight and experience that have been valuable in my betting success. With that said, if this cfl issue isn't addressed further here, I will end my subscriptions moving forward.
Part of the reason I subscribe to your service is because of the accuracy of Bob's data and the transparency you are willing to give with your pick history. Given you seem ok letting these inaccuracies in accounting go to better your record, I am losing faith in your reliability."