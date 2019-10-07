Fezzik----New Meaning To Mr. October

texaswizzard said: The saddest part about Fezzik putting a total of the year was he didn't take 5 minutes to check the weather forecast on Wednesday, 4 days before the game was to be played. If he had and saw the awful forecast he would have pulled the game of the year tag and probably not even have posted the play. When RJ tells you to fire on a play you better put it up and damn early for some soak time to get sales. RJ likes to act like an innocent bystander but he's the one pulling all the puppet strings. Don't let anything he says or denies fool you. Click to expand...

RJ really feels his oats on the podcast and daily show. He constantly breaks Fezzik and Brad's balls about stuff. Constantly rips Fezzik for his supercontest selections and his reasons for plays. Those both guys give that nervous laugh when RJ tries to say something funny in the same way an employee does when the boss says something dumb but you laugh to make him feel good.RJ is such a conman it's disgusting. He LOVES the sound of his own voice. He talks 95% of the time on his shows. The only person who doesn't take his shit is Ken Thompson. Ken snaps back on RJ anytime he can. It's funny at times.I have no idea how much money pregame makes but the fact that he gets in front of the Colin Cowherd crowd (and that wiseguy segment is the biggest piece of bullshit around. It's just RJ and Fezzik agreeing with the play. He isn't asking any wiseguys what they think) and the daily show he is getting a lot of people to believe his con game that his handicappers know anything.Fezzik blows in all sports. Powers is a puppet. It is amazing at the bullshit he puts out there.