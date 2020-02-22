Great story on the NBA's GOAT

Michael Jordan’s legendary competitiveness is captured perfectly in this story from Kevin Garnett and Isaiah Rider.



KG: JR is having a good game.

Rider: So I’m quiet, I always stayed quiet when I’m playing, I didn’t talk too much.

Rider: We come out in the fourth quarter and KG is like "Man, keeping going at his ass, serve him, he can’t guard you."

KG: "Keep killing him, keep killing him, straight up, you’re having a good game."

Rider: I was quiet, I’m looking at him like, just chill, because Mike was literally right there.

KG: He’s right here. Mike can hear me. So I double down.

Rider: (impersonating KG) "I don’t care. Keep going at him."

KG: As I say that, I feel it.

Rider: So Mike looks at me, looks at KG.

KG: Hands on hips, legs locked. And then he stares at me for about 15 seconds

Rider: I was like, "Mike, he don’t know the rules of the game, he’s just a young pup."

KG: I see him and Mike have a conversation. "He don’t really know, he’s excited."

Rider: Mike looked at him like OK. Looked at me like OK. I said, "What you lookin’ at me like that for?"

KG: I can’t even describe the next six, seven minutes of play, yo.

Rider: We went to the fourth quarter, that man got about 17 quick.

KG: We’re down 25 now, it was just at two.

Rider: He’s mad, looking at KG, looking at me, looking KG.

KG: It got bad quick.

KG: I’m like, "JR, my bad, dog. Sorry, man. I’m sorry." He said, "It’s good man, I told you shut your ass up"

KG: Mike came over like "Damn, young fella, damn, y’all done?" Never talked shit to Mike ever again in life.
