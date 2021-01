Heim said: I doubt Kyrie will be with the team too much longer. What I don't get he put so much effort to get Durant, now

he's being insubordinate. Click to expand...

All along he wanted to play in Brooklyn, and he wanted to play with KD, so he gets what he wanted, but pouts and leaves the team due to him not liking the coach they hired, this guy has some issues. I guess they could move him, but right now his trade value has to be as low as it's ever been, interested to see what happens from here