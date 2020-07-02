How much do fans contribute to home-field advantage?

John Kelly said: One beauty of replay review in Major League Baseball: First-base umpires stopped selling calls.



Back in the day, a first-base ump would emphatically signal "SAFE" or "OUT" to show confidence in his call.



No need for the histrionics now with the advent of replay review.



The umps look foolish if they sell a call and then are proven wrong a couple of minutes later.

BINGO!For HS Hoops we were told that very early on: Sell the Sizzle NOT the SteakIf a play is a 50/50 call you have to "sell" the call. Come out emphatically...............CHARGE! Doing this means you are 100% sure of the call (even if you are not) to all watching. If you come out "weak" now people are going to question if you were right, or not. If the play is super obvious and everyone in the place knows what the call will be you don't have to be as adamant about it. If the ball is clearly sitting on the rim and gets swatted away by the defender you don't have to be as forceful about counting the basket (And in this case the call is NOT "Goaltending" but rather "Basket Interference).Back when I started almost no games were recorded, either by the school or parents. Now they all are so they can go back and watch the play later on. But later on means after the game or the next day, not right then and there. Now some HIGH level games are on TV but those are very few and even then replay is not an option.When the Premier League said they were coming back I said I felt there would be 2 sides most heavily affected - 2 teams near the bottom of the table - that rely on the home folks for motivation: Norwich and Bournemouth. Norwich lost both PL games by 1-0 and 3-0 scores and lost to Man U in the FA Cup Semis 2-1 in Extra Time. If fans were at the game Norwich has might not have lost the 1-0 game and might have fared better against Man U...............Bournemouth has a 2-0 and 4-1 loss at home so far and in each game has ONE SOG. You are not going to win many games with ONE SOG. Bournemouth looks to be headed down and this lack of fans at the game is a big reason why.Once the NFL starts up (IF they do) we will not see packed stands. The HFA at KC will be far less since the crowd noise will be minimal. Same with Seattle, NE, GB and Denver. If HFA is worth 3 in the NFL in those cities it might be worth 3.5-4. But without fans it will be worth less.Baseball should be very interesting