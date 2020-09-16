ICBINK

I Trade Therefore I Am
Fuck you, pussy. Poetic Justice. I told you when you first started your coup against the Crown that you had an ass-kicking coming, you just weren't good enough for us to do it. You tried to fuck us over but ended fucking yourself.

I dont want to hear any more BS about ICBINK being the best player in the world or 13-Klaws being the best team; they never were and I will never understand why the majority view was that they were.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
John Kelly said:
Downgrade Kawhi only a fraction of a point.

I'll blame the Clippers collapse on the bubble and Doc Rivers.
How overrrated is this guy?

It was a combination of Coaching and Culture.

I wrote this on Nov 15, 2019.....

GameBred said:
I don't like their coaches (T-Lue is on the staff and trolled me for years) or their culture; PG13 fucked over and publically humiliated Doc;s daughter and Kawhi is clearly a Primaddonna. Kawhi is the only guy in the LG who could benefit from playing 2 out of 3 games?

While Beverely is my 4th favorite player, that isn't enough for me to pull for them.

I want, "I can't Believe it's not Butter,"....ooops, I meant to say, "I can't believe it's not Kawhi," fully fit for the ass-kicking he's going to get.
I Trade Therefore I Am
Once again, he's not who you think he is, I said this last year after he won a title. He had a ton of help and alot of good players around him. It takes a Village to win a Chip and people thought the Village would burn down w/out him..... not Uncle Bred. Tor did themselves proud.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
Good call, GameBred.

Doc falls to 6-8 in Game 7s.

The Western Conference took Doc Rivers and Frank Vogel away from the Eastern Conference.

The Eastern Conference now features the three best coaches in the game today: Brad Stevens, Eric Spoelstra and Nick Nurse.
 
I Trade Therefore I Am
Thankfully, if UniBron gets to the Finals, the quality gap is too big for better coaching to matter much. I want to be clear, I don't dislike Vogel, he can just be extremely frustrating w/ some of his in-running decisions; I think he's a good coach save that.
 
Born Gambler
Staff member
If basketball were football, Frank Vogel would be a defensive coordinator.

His Pacers teams could really defend.

Kurt Rambis, a senior adviser to owner Jeanie Buss, endorsed Vogel.
 
