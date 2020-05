BULLSHIT!OK - so they really should have lost the game to England. But that was it. They dominated every other gameThis Final game was 2-0 but don't be fooled. This game was NEVER in doubt. USA coulda won 5-0 or more had the Dutch goalie not stood on her head. In 1h the field looked tilted to the right and in 2h tilted to the left. USA looked like it was playing 13 on 11. Netherlands looked lost and hopelessThe BEST team won this WWC and there can be no arguing it unless you are just stupid and in that case - there is no hope for you anyway