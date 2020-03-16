Kentucky Derby 2020

On the same day Churchill Downs announced it’s considering “the timing of the 146th Kentucky Derby this year” given the coronavirus pandemic, five-time winner Bob Baffert said he’s hearing the Run for the Roses could be moved to the summer or fall.
“Nobody’s really sure when anything is going to happen,” the trainer said Saturday at Santa Anita Park, according to a release from the park. “Churchill is saying they’re not going to run the Derby without the people there, so I’m hearing maybe June or in September.”
