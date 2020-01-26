Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash

LeBron's comments LAST NIGHT after passing Kobe on the NBA's all-time scoring list:



"It's just too much. It's too much. The story is too much," James said of Bryant. "It doesn't make sense. Just to make a long story short, now I'm here in a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he's from. The first time I ever met him, gave me his shoes on All-Star Weekend. It's surreal. It doesn't make no sense, but the universe just puts things in your life. And I guess when you live in the right way, when you just give it everything to whatever you're doing, things happen organically.



"And it's not supposed to make sense, but it just happens. And I'm happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man has two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It's just crazy."





Source: ESPN.com