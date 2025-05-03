Message for John Kelly

Serious question. Why does Dell get a month ban for "boorish behaviour", but Railbird is allowed to post as much racist and anti-Semitic bullshit as he wants? And all he gets is the occasional "Birdie, please". You kick him out for making posts about a member who has him on ignore and never even sees his posts anyway. You don't understand it, but if Dell doesn't come back, you've just weakened this place in ways you haven't even realized yet. His thread has the most views per day than any other thread, he's the straw that stirs EOG's drink, and you get rid him due to "boorish behaviour". A week I can see, but a month? I hope you rethink things and change his ban to only a week, if not, we'll look back one day and realize this was the day the forum starting going downhill.