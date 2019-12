kane said: While he might not be the pitcher he was once, the Braves don't need him to be a horse, he just needs to be a solid part of their rotation, and in his two years with the Cubs he started 39 games and pitched to an ERA of 3.30, I wouldn't give him a long term deal, but for one year I think it's a good signing and will help solidify the Brave's rotation Click to expand...

I saw your post and thought there's no way the 3.30 was correct. I looked it up and yes, it was correct. But.....that was mostly due to his 12 starts with them in 2018, after not pitching well with Texas. His walk numbers now over 3 walks per 9 IP last 3 years, and alternative ERA stats suggest he's an over 4 ERA pitcher. I have nothing against Hamels, who gave the Cubs a big boost in 2018, but at 36 years of age with declining control and stamina, this does not sway me to not bet the Braves RSW total under, assuming that number is at least in the low 90s.